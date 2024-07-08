PHILIPPINES, July 8 - Press Release

July 7, 2024 Nueva Ecija's adopted son, Bong Go advocates for more livelihood programs as he aids displaced workers in Aliaga town In a resounding display of support for more livelihood programs, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in partnership with Bibiclat Barangay Captain Kit Serezo, assisted disadvantaged workers in Aliaga, Nueva Ecija, on Friday, July 5. "Bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo kaya patuloy po tayong magtutulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," Go said. For his part, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 420 to establish a short-term employment program for eligible individuals from underprivileged households. This proposed measure would create the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) to provide temporary employment opportunities to individuals who qualify as economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers. To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide. During the relief activity at Barangay Bibiclat Hall, the displaced workers received vitamins, snacks, masks, basketballs, volleyballs, and shirts from the senator. Meanwhile, Go lauded the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for their flagship program, Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD), as representatives from DOLE oriented the 17 qualified displaced workers. "The TUPAD program exemplifies the government's commitment to uplifting the lives of those who need it the most. By extending a helping hand to the most vulnerable sectors, we create an environment where every Filipino can strive for a better future," Go said. Designed as a community-based initiative, TUPAD focuses on engaging beneficiaries in short-term employment opportunities while simultaneously undertaking community development projects that benefit the local population. As the TUPAD Program continues to evolve, Go likewise anticipates that DOLE remains committed to refining its strategies and expanding its scope. By addressing the needs of disadvantaged and displaced workers, the government takes a significant step towards achieving a more inclusive and resilient society, underscored Go. Go, as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography and an adopted son of Nueva Ecija, offered to assist those with health concerns through the Malasakit Centers program. Principally authored and sponsored by Go, Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 brings together concerned agencies to help reduce hospital expenses for patients to the lowest possible amount. The Malasakit Centers have proved to be a success, with 165 operational centers having already assisted more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide, as reported by the Department of Health. Malasakit Centers in Nueva Ecija are located at Eduardo L. Joson Memorial Hospital and Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center (PJGMRMC), both in Cabanatuan City and Talavera General Hospital in Talavera.