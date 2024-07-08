PHILIPPINES, July 8 - Press Release

July 7, 2024 Bong Go advocates for sustained and inclusive development as he visits Iba, Zambales to assist various sectors On Friday, July 5, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, an adopted son of Iba town and Zambales province, extended vital support to over a thousand residents across various community sectors during his visit. The event, held at the Iba Sports Complex, underscored the senator's ongoing commitment to assisting marginalized and underserved Filipinos to promote inclusive economic development. "Ako po'y nagpapasalamat sa inyo. Ako po'y hindi pulitiko. Magtatrabaho lang po ako para sa kapwa ko Pilipino. At kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas pupuntahan ko kayo basta kaya po ng aking katawan at panahon. Iyan naman po ang ipinapangako ko sa inyo, magseserbisyo po ako sa abot ng aking makakaya," Go expressed. Go recognized the specific needs and contributions of diverse community members saying, "Gusto ko i-greet ang ating solo parents, persons with disabilities, TODA presidents, coordinators, barangay health workers, and barangay nutrition scholars. Ako, as your senator, sisikapin ko na makagawa ng mga inisyatibo, programa at batas na makakatulong sa mga mahihirap," he said. During his visit, a total of almost 2,000 impoverished residents received food packs, meals, vitamins, face masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs from Go and his Malasakit Team. Selected beneficiaries also received a bicycle, watch, shoes, and a mobile phone. Furthermore, through initiatives led by Go in partnership with the local government, the identified beneficiaries were given financial support. With this, Go acknowledged the service of key local figures including Congresswoman Bing Maniquiz, Congressman Jay Khonghun, Governor Jun Ebdane, Mayor Irenea Maniquiz Binan, Vice Mayor Joan Ballesteros, and Barangay Captain Merla Rico Payumo. In her address, Mayor Maniquiz-Binan extensively praised Go for his pivotal role in funding and supporting various developmental projects within Iba. "Sa dami po ng mga pinadalhan namin ng request, si Senator Bong Go lang po talaga ang nag-iisa na tumangkilik at binigay po 'yung hinihingi natin." She reiterated her gratitude and the community's acknowledgment of Go's contributions, firmly aligning him with the town's aspirations and appreciating his ongoing support: "Kaya sabi ko, definitely kako, si Senator Bong Go, hinding-hindi namin kahit kailan kalilimutan." In his remarks, Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit, encouraged the residents to utilize the services of the Malasakit Centers at President Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital (PRMMH) in Iba. Established in 2018, these centers aim to streamline the process of availing medical assistance by consolidating various government agencies under one roof. "Huwag ho kayong mahihiyang lumapit sa mga Malasakit Centers. Para po 'yan sa Pilipino. Nalulungkot po ako tuwing may mga nag-aalangan magpatingin sa doktor dahil natatakot sila sa babayaran sa hospital. Pangalagaan niyo po ang inyong kalusugan at ang Malasakit Center ay handang tumulong sa inyo," Go said. The Department of Health reported that approximately ten million Filipinos have benefitted from the 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide. Go was the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. As the chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go continues to oversee the implementation of the Malasakit Centers Act, ensuring they provide a one-stop shop for medical assistance to impoverished patients. Additionally, Go advocated for the establishment of Super Health Centers across the country, including four in Zambales, to improve healthcare access, consultations, and early disease detection. Through the combined efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, over 700 Super Health Centers have been established nationwide. Earlier, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Zambales and the Sangguniang Bayan of Iba recognized Go's contributions by declaring him an adopted son, praising his commitment to good governance and public service. In alignment with his commitment to developing the province, Go supported various infrastructural projects in Zambales, including road rehabilitation, market construction, seawall building, and the installation of solar-powered street lights. Go reaffirmed his dedication to service: "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah." That day, Go also visited the Malasakit Center in PRMMH, distributed rice porridge to patients and hospital staff, participated in the blessing of the new Super Health Center, supported the inauguration of the new Iba Municipal Hall, and attended the opening of the Mayor's Cup.