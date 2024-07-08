STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE LATEST UNEMPLOYMENT AND UNDEREMPLOYMENT RATE

08 July 2024

Any rise in unemployment is worrying and underscores the pressing need to address underlying challenges. While a drop in underemployment may appear positive initially, the significant decrease suggests potential problems in the labor market. This indicates that there are still people who are finding it difficult to secure adequate or appropriate employment.

The current situation requires cooperation among legislators, government agencies, and private sector stakeholders to develop strategic solutions. These solutions include creating sustainable and high-quality job opportunities, investing in skills development programs to match the workforce with industry demands, and implementing economic policies that support fair employment practices and job creation.

Hindi tayo dapat maging kampante. Indikasyon ito na marami pa rin sa ating mga kababayan ang nangangailangan ng tulong upang matugunan ang pangangailangan ng kanilang pamilya.

Every Filipino deserves the dignity of decent work and the opportunity to contribute to our country's growth.