RNA Based Therapeutic Market Projected to Reach Valuation of USD 25,121.95 Million at 17.6% CAGR from 2024-2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RNAi technology works by causing destruction of specific mRNA molecules, whereas antisense technology works by synthesizing strand of RNA from known gene sequence. These newly synthesized RNA strands then bind to mRNA and makes mRNA inactive. Gene silencing potential of RNA based therapeutics is the primary driver for the growth of this market. The other drivers include target specificity and selectivity of RNAi therapeutics, more intense product focus versus platform technologies and virtual drug development models that enable companies to reduce the research cost. However, critical issues in drug delivery, high cost of research, and high failure rates are some of the major hurdles for the companies working in this field. Despite the restraints, RNA based therapeutics has the potential to grow due to increasing interest exhibited by the pharmaceutical industries for the commercialization of these therapies.

According to the report, the global RNA based therapeutics industry is expected to reach $25,121.95 million by 2030, having witnessed a value of $4,938.38 million in 2021, with a considerable CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The RNA based therapeutics has been explored as a promising treatment option for the diseases which are difficult to treat. Development of this therapeutics is based on promising technologies such as RNA interference technology (RNAi), antisense technology. Moreover, Cancer diagnosis and treatment is currently undergoing a shift with the incorporation of RNAi techniques in personalized medicine and molecular diagnostics, also for the diagnostic purposes, small interfering RNAs (siRNA) or microRNAs (miRNA) can be utilized.

RNA based therapeutics is segmented into by type, by application, and by end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into RNA interference (RNAi) technologies and RNA antisense technologies. Based on application, the RNA based therapeutics market is segmented into genetic disorders and auto immune disorders. Based on end user, the market is segmented into research institutes, and hospitals & clinics. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global RNA therapeutics market is driven by the increasing number of government initiatives for large-scale sequencing projects, target specificity, and selectivity of treatment. However, the barriers to drug delivery, high research costs, and the risk of failure limit the market growth. On the other hand, capitalization of the pipeline therapeutics to the market will provide lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

RNA Based Therapeutic Market Segments:

By Type:

RNA Interference (RNAi)

RNA Antisense

APPLICATION:

Genetic Disorders

Auto immune disorders

By END USER:

Research Institutes

Hospitals & Clinics

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Regional Analysis:

The market across North America dominated in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths the global RNA based therapeutics market. High expenditure on R&D, presence of major players & their product availability, and well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region propel the market growth. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 18.9% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to improvements in R&D facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

Key players in the industry:

Silence Therapeutics plc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Sarepta Therapeutics

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Inc.

Genzyme (Sanofi), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Biogen, Inc.

Gradalis, Inc.

Key Findings of the Study

By type, the RNA antisense segment held the largest RNA based therapeutics market share in 2020 and RNA interference (RNAi) is expected to have fasted share during the forecast period.

By application, the genetic disorders segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By end user, the research institute held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By region, North America is expected to experience market growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

