Indonesia Basic Chemicals Market Strategies How to Stay Competitive in 2024-2030

The Indonesia basic chemicals market has seen significant growth due to increased use of inorganic chemicals in fertilizer manufacturing & pharmaceuticals.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indonesia basic chemicals market, valued at $17.6 billion in 2020, is anticipated to grow to $35.1 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030, according to a report by Allied Market Research. This growth is bolstered by increased utilization of inorganic chemicals in fertilizer manufacturing and their rising demand in the pharmaceuticals and building & construction sectors. However, concerns over health risks associated with both inorganic and organic petrochemicals and oleochemicals are potential growth deterrents. Conversely, the introduction of new chemicals is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.

The market segmentation by Allied Market Research includes type, application, and sales channel analyses. In 2020, organic petrochemicals held the largest market share, accounting for over half of the market and projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.8% throughout the forecast period. Within applications, the building & construction sector dominated in 2020, contributing approximately one-third of the market share. Looking ahead, the energy segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR of 8.6%. Sales predominantly occur through B2B channels, which commanded more than four-fifths of the market share in 2020 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key market players including PT Asahimas Chemical, PT Mega Chemical Pratama, PT Dow Indonesia, Chandra Asri Petrochemical (CAP), BASF SE, PT. Lautan Luas Tbk, PT. Indonesia Acids Industry, Solvay, PT. Sumitomo Indonesia, and PT. Polychem Indonesia Tbk.

