Belite Bio to Present at the JonesHealthcare Seaside Summit

SAN DIEGO, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLTE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Dr. Nathan Mata, Chief Scientific Officer of Belite Bio, will participate in the JonesHealthcare Seaside Summit in Encinitas, CA, and present a corporate update on Monday, July 15, 2024, at 1:00 pm PT.



A webcast of the presentation can be accessed under the "Events" tab on the investor relations section of the Belite Bio website at: https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events. The replay will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt Disease type 1 (STGD1) and Geographic Atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite’s lead candidate, Tinlarebant, an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of toxins in the eye, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 study (DRAGON) and a Phase 2/3 study (DRAGON II) in adolescent STGD1 subjects and a Phase 3 study (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

