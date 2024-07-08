SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Bally’s Corp. (NYSE: BALY) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Bally’s Corp. (NYSE: BALY) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.



Since May 2022, shares of Bally’s common stock have declined in value from a trading price of over $28.00 per share to a current trading price of less than $13.00 per share, a decline of over 53% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Bally’s and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company’s shareholders.

Bally’s shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750, or by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/ballys-corp/

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

(skaskela@kaskelalaw.com)

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

(abell@kaskelalaw.com)

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 – 1740

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.