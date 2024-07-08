CERo Therapeutics, Inc. Presents CER-1236 Data Supporting Use in AML at Global Cell & Gene Therapy Summit 2024

Company anticipates initial human trials to focus on AML upon IND clearance

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERO) (“CERo”), an innovative immunotherapy company seeking to advance the next generation of engineered T cell therapeutics that employ phagocytic mechanisms, announces presentation of a poster on its lead compound CER-1236 at the Global Cell & Gene Therapy Summit 2024. The conference is being held July 8-10 in Boston.

The poster, titled, “Aberrant Expression of TIM-4-L is a Common Feature of AML and Potential Target for Engineered T Cell Therapy” presents data showing that TIM-4-L is prevalent on multiple acute myeloid leukemia (AML) subsets, but not present in healthy tissue. The study continues that CER-1236, CERo’s lead compound, showed potent in vitro and in vivo cytotoxicity against TP53 mutant AML. Further, a full-scale toxicity study revealed that CER-1236 T cells engraft in lymphoid tissues, but do not cause any in-life observations, clinical pathology, or histopathological evaluations. This indicates that CER-1236 is not associated with any adverse toxicities against healthy tissue, even at high doses. The poster, which is being presented on July 8, 2024, can be accessed here .

CERo Chairman and CEO Brian G. Atwood comments, “This poster is validation of our recent announcement regarding the completion of toxicity evaluations for CER-1236. The prevalence of TIM-4-L in AML as compared to healthy tissue is important, as it makes it a viable target that may have an impact on the disease. CER-1236 action in AML compared to in healthy tissue also shows promise for the compound. Cell & Gene Therapy is an important conference, and the acknowledgement of these data will be instrumental in further discussion with the scientific community in explaining the potential we see for our compound.

“In the meantime, with all IND-enabling work complete, we are in close communication with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as we prepare for the possibility of entering the clinic with CER-1236 for AML in the short term,” concluded Mr. Atwood.

About CERo Therapeutics, Inc.

CERo is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of next generation engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its proprietary approach to T cell engineering, which enables it to integrate certain desirable characteristics of both innate and adaptive immunity into a single therapeutic construct, is designed to engage the body’s full immune repertoire to achieve optimized cancer therapy. This novel cellular immunotherapy platform is expected to redirect patient-derived T cells to eliminate tumors by building in engulfment pathways that employ phagocytic mechanisms to destroy cancer cells, creating what CERo refers to as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells (“CER-T”). CERo believes the differentiated activity of CER-T cells will afford them greater therapeutic application than currently approved chimeric antigen receptor (“CAR-T”) cell therapy, as the use of CER-T may potentially span both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. CERo anticipates initiating clinical trials for its lead product candidate, CER-1236, in 2024 for hematological malignancies.

