Age Care Bathrooms Claims Politicians are Missing the Mark on Accessible Housing Challenges

LONDON, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bathroom solutions provider Age Care Bathrooms is disheartened by politicians across all parties for failing to address the issue of accessible housing.



The disabled people's organization Ruils Independent Living arranged a hustings in Richmond Borough which focused on topics related to housing, health care, education and social services covering both of the borough's constituencies.

Key politicians who participated included Jonathan Hulley, Conservative candidate for Twickenham, Munira Wilson, Liberal Democrat MP for Twickenham, Chas Warlow, Green candidate for Richmond Park and Philip Moshi, Twickenham Labour local campaigns coordinator.

During the event, Svetlana Kotova, Director of Campaigns and Justice for Inclusion London , sharply criticized the government's inaction on improving accessibility standards for new homes. Her remarks echoed a recent parliamentary report that rebuked the government for failing to implement its flagship policy of raising the minimum accessibility level of all new-build homes to the M4(2) standard, announced nearly two years ago.

The Disabled people in the housing sector report from the House of Commons Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities Committee in May 2024 also condemned the government for neglecting the housing needs of disabled individuals. It pointed to long standing waiting lists for accessible social housing and challenges with landlords refusing home adaptations. The report's conclusion reads: “We have found little evidence that the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities is prioritizing the housing policy needs of disabled people.”

Sam Davies, Director of Age Care Bathrooms, said: “As installers of mobility bathroom solutions, we see firsthand how the lack of accessible housing leaves the aging and disabled population vulnerable. It's impacting their quality of life and well-being.

“As a company that works day in day out with individuals and families impacted by these issues we’re calling for immediate action to ensure every new home is accessible. We’d also like to see an overhaul of the Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG) process for clarity and effectiveness.”

