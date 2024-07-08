Biomarkers Market Growth to $134.2 Billion by 2033: 11.2% CAGR Forecasted

biomarkers-market 2024

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the size of the biomarker market in the world?

According to the report, the global biomarkers market size was valued at $46.4 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $134.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2033. Technological development and high adoption of the biomarkers in drug discovery and development is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Request Sample of the Report – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/biomarker-market.html

Biomarkers are measurable indicators that serve as objectifiable and quantifiable signs of biological processes, disease states, or responses to therapeutic interventions within an organism. They play a crucial role in the field of healthcare, such as in aiding in disease diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring treatment efficacy. Moreover, biomarkers facilitate the development and evaluation of new drugs and therapies by enabling researchers to measure their impact on biological systems.

Biomarkers Statistics:

Disease diagnosis segment is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period and is one of the major biomarkers market trends.

The assay development segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The high development cost of biomarkers stands as a significant restraint for the growth of the biomarkers market.

Market Segmentation:

The biomarkers market can be segmented based on various criteria, including:

Type of Biomarker:

Protein Biomarkers

Genetic Biomarkers (DNA, RNA, microRNA)

Metabolic Biomarkers

Imaging Biomarkers

Cellular Biomarkers

Other Biomarkers (e.g., epigenetic biomarkers, circulating tumor cells)

Application:

Disease Diagnosis (e.g., cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders)

Drug Discovery and Development

Personalized Medicine

Risk Assessment and Prediction

Prognostic and Predictive Biomarkers

Therapeutic Monitoring

Other Applications (e.g., environmental monitoring, agriculture)

End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Other End Users

Technology:

Immunoassays (ELISA, Western blotting, multiplex assays)

Molecular Assays (PCR, next-generation sequencing)

Imaging Technologies (PET, MRI, CT)

Mass Spectrometry

Flow Cytometry

Other Technologies

Disease Area:

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Other Disease Areas

Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The biomarkers market share is segmented on the basis of type, application, service, and region. By type, the market is divided into efficacy biomarkers, safety biomarkers, and validation biomarkers. By application, the market is divided into risk assessment, development of molecular diagnostic, disease diagnosis, drug discovery & development, drug formulation, forensic application, and others.

Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/87

Key Player Analysis:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Revvity, Inc.

Qiagen N.V

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens AG

Merck KGaA

GE Healthcare

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Connect to our Analyst – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/87

Key Findings of the Study:

By type, the sample preparation segment held the largest share in the biomarkers market analysis in 2022. However, the efficacy biomarkers segment is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period.

By application, the drug discovery and development segment held the largest share in the biomarkers industry in 2022. However, the disease diagnosis segment is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period and is one of the major biomarkers market trends.

By service, sample preparation segment held the largest share in the biomarkers industry in 2022. However, the assay development segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2022. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.