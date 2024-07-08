Submit Release
TopBuild to Release Second Quarter 2024 Results Tuesday, August 6

Conference Call at 9:00 A.M.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, will release its second quarter results prior to 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6. The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time that same day to review its financial results.

To participate in the live call, dial 1-877-407-9037 or internationally 1-201-493-6738 approximately ten minutes before the scheduled call time.

A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed at Q2 2024 BLD Webcast or through the Company’s Web site at www.topbuild.com.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 240 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 170 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.


Investor Relations and Media Contact
PI Aquino
pi.aquino@topbuild.com
386-763-8801

