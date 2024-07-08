China Synthetic Fiber Market Prospects Potential Areas for Expansion and Investment

China Synthetic Fiber Market Prospects

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The China synthetic fiber market was valued at $17.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow to $26.5 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027, according to Allied Market Research. The report provides an extensive analysis of key investment opportunities, successful strategies, drivers, market size estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving trends.

The market's expansion is primarily fueled by increased adoption of synthetic fibers in the building & construction sector and the expansion of key players in the automotive industry. Environmental concerns related to synthetic fibers serve as a limiting factor, although the rising apparel sector promises lucrative opportunities in the foreseeable future.

The China synthetic fiber market is segmented by fiber type and application. In 2019, polymer non-woven fibers accounted for more than two-fifths of the market share and are expected to maintain dominance through 2027. Meanwhile, the mineral wool segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

By application, the building & construction sector contributed more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019 and is projected to continue leading through 2027, with a robust CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Key players in the China synthetic fiber market include China Jushi Co. Ltd., Foshan Rayson Non-Woven Co. Ltd., Hebei Yuniu Fiberglass Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Rockwool China, Shuhai Huali Advanced Material Co. Ltd., Jia He Taizhou Glass Fiber Co. Ltd., Changzhou Tianma Group Co. Ltd., Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd., and Toray Fibers (Nantong) Co. Ltd. These companies have implemented various strategies such as partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to strengthen their market positions.

