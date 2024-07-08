Citrus Fiber Market Set to Surge to $726.9 Million by 2032 with 5.7% CAGR Led by North America Dominance

The global Citrus Fiber Market Size was valued at $427.3 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $726.9 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.” — Allied Market Research

Market Definition and Benefits

Citrus fiber, derived primarily from the peels of oranges, lemons, and other citrus fruits, is a natural dietary fiber known for its functional properties and health benefits. It improves digestion, reduces cholesterol levels, and regulates blood sugar. Additionally, citrus fiber helps prevent conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), heart disease, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, and obesity.

Application and Industry Growth

Diverse Applications

Citrus fiber is utilized in various industries, including:

Bakery

Sauces & Seasonings

Desserts & Ice Creams

Beverages

Flavorings & Coatings

Its high-water holding capacity and emulsification capabilities also make it valuable in pet food production.

Health-Driven Demand

The pandemic increased consumer focus on health, boosting demand for citrus fiber as a natural thickening and stabilizing agent in food products.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Bakery: The largest segment in 2022, expected to remain dominant.

Desserts & Ice Creams: Anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By Source

Orange: The dominant and fastest-growing source due to its popularity, sweetness, and variety of uses.

By Region

North America: The largest market in 2022, driven by consumer awareness, high disposable income, and a demand for functional foods.

Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic initially disrupted the citrus fiber market due to supply chain issues. However, it also led to increased demand for healthy food products, as consumers sought to improve their overall health and well-being.

Leading Industry Players

Prominent players in the citrus fiber market include:

AMC Group

Cargill Incorporated

CP Kelco

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Fiberstar, Inc.

Royal DSM

Key Market Findings

Based on application, the Bakery Segment had the major Citrus Fiber Market Share in the year 2022 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Based on Type, orange segment dominated the global market in the year 2022 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America dominated the global market in the year 2022 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com