WEMIX Dominates #1 Spot in Gaming, GameFi, Play-to-Earn, and Web3 Categories on CertiK’s Cryptocurrency Leaderboard

CertiK’s Cryptocurrency Leaderboard is widely recognized for its rigorous security assessments and rankings of crypto and Web3 projects, evaluating them based on stringent security protocols, transparency, and reliability within the blockchain ecosystem.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CertiK's Cryptocurrency Leaderboard is the leading security-focused ranking platform to analyze crypto and Web3 project security

This recognition underscores WEMIX’s unwavering commitment to security and innovation across its ecosystem

It also highlights WEMIX’s pivotal role in shaping the future of decentralized gaming by setting new standards in security and reliability

WEMIX, a leading blockchain developer, has achieved a significant milestone by securing the top position on CertiK’s Cryptocurrency Leaderboard in four pivotal categories : Gaming, GameFi, Play to Earn, and Web3.

Categories:

Gaming: Refers to interactive entertainment through various digital platforms such as consoles, computers, or mobile devices.

Refers to interactive entertainment through various digital platforms such as consoles, computers, or mobile devices. GameFi (Game Finance): Fuses blockchain technology with gaming to enable players to earn real-world value through in-game activities and economies.

Fuses blockchain technology with gaming to enable players to earn real-world value through in-game activities and economies. Play to Earn: Involves blockchain-based games where players can earn cryptocurrency or other digital assets by participating in gameplay and completing tasks.

Involves blockchain-based games where players can earn cryptocurrency or other digital assets by participating in gameplay and completing tasks. Web3: Encompasses decentralized protocols and applications that aim to create a more open, interoperable, and user-centric internet.

CertiK’s Cryptocurrency Leaderboard is widely recognized for its rigorous security assessments and rankings of crypto and Web3 projects, evaluating them based on stringent security protocols, transparency, and reliability within the blockchain ecosystem. This acknowledgment underscores WEMIX's leadership in GameFi and its pivotal role in advancing decentralized gaming with elevated standards of security and reliability.

A trailblazer in revolutionizing blockchain gaming, WEMIX offers a robust platform that integrates gaming with financial incentives through play-to-earn mechanics. With a strong emphasis on security, innovation, and community engagement, WEMIX aims to redefine the gaming landscape through blockchain technology.

The ascent of WEMIX to the top of CertiK’s Cryptocurrency Leaderboard across Gaming, GameFi, Play-to-Earn, and Web3 categories follows the successful completion of the "Brioche” Hard Fork on July 1st. This pivotal moment for WEMIX marked a significant evolution in its tokenomics strategy, introducing a comprehensive upgrade designed to fortify network sustainability and foster long-term growth across its ecosystem. With a strong emphasis on security, innovation, and community engagement, WEMIX continues to redefine the gaming landscape through blockchain technology.

About WEMIX

WEMIX isn't just a blockchain network; it's a gateway to a richer gaming experience. This user-centric ecosystem empowers players and developers alike. Built on the custom-built, open-source WEMIX3.0 blockchain, it offers comprehensive solutions for tokenomics, NFTs, and community management – fostering a dynamic convergence of blockchain technology, games, and reality. WEMIX3.0 itself is optimized for dApps, GameFi, DAOs, DeFi, and NFTs, making it a powerful platform for innovative decentralized applications. www.wemix.com

Additional Details:

For a comprehensive breakdown of the Brioche Hard Fork, including the halving schedule, circulating supply calculations, and detailed tokenomics changes, please visit the WEMIX website .

. For the detailed CertiK leaderboards, visit CertiK Skynet .





Kevin Foo pr at wemix.com