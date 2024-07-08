David Nicol Joins GLMX to Spearhead Commercial Operations

NEW YORK, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLMX, a leading provider of securities finance technology, today announced that David Nicol has joined the Company as Head of Commercial Operations. Based in London, David brings more than a decade of experience driving innovation and commercial growth in fintech businesses.



Mr. Nicol comes to GLMX after serving as a Commercial Consultant for the Company. Previously, he Co-Founded and served as CEO at LedgerEdge, an innovative corporate bond trading ecosystem. Before LedgerEdge, David led commercial and product success in digital market technology, as a Product Manager at R3, the digital finance technology firm. Prior to that, he led and grew fintech businesses in the Watson Commerce division of IBM. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgetown University. David will report to President and CRO, Sal Giglio.

“David Nicol is a tremendous addition to GLMX as the firm enters a significant stage of growth of its multi-product trading platform and expands into new geographic regions. In this role, David will build and manage essential commercial infrastructure to support data-driven decisions, and drive growth strategy, business operations, revenue management and risk mitigation,” commented Sal Giglio, President and Chief Revenue Officer at GLMX.

Nicol said of the new role, “Over the past six months, I have gotten to know the team at GLMX, the cutting-edge platform, and the dedicated customer base. I could not be more impressed with the team’s ability to innovate, the product’s potential for further success, and the entire organization’s commitment to clients. Securities financing is an exciting and growing market, and our clients are redefining the space with the help of powerful GLMX technology. I am thrilled to take on this role at such an important time in the firm’s evolution.”

GLMX CEO and Co-founder, Glenn Havlicek added, “It is a dynamic time to be in front-end markets and an invigorating time to be working at GLMX as the firm has so many opportunities for growth. David’s experienced voice will be invaluable as we expand on our success in repo to adjacent products across the securities finance ecosystem. With his pedigree and leadership capabilities, he epitomizes the exceptional quality of our GLMX team, which remains key to the firm’s unprecedented success.”

