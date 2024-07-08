Lancaster Resources Engages KorrAI Technologies Inc. for Uranium Exploration Using AI Advanced Geospatial Solutions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) (“Lancaster”), a North American lithium exploration company, is thrilled to announce the signing of a service agreement with KorrAI Technologies Inc. (“Korrai”), a pioneering artificial intelligence, earth systems modelling, and remote imaging company. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Lancaster's mission to leverage cutting-edge technology to optimize and enhance its critical mineral exploration projects.



Under the terms of this agreement, KorrAI will provide Lancaster with advanced geospatial data products to identify field targets for sampling. This technology will be integral to Lancaster’s exploration activities, specifically for uranium at the Catley Lake and Centennial East properties. The scope of KorrAI’s work, as outlined in the contract, will include the identification and digitization of outcrop exposures from AI-based detection, mapping of iron oxide signatures, mapping and source vectoring of vegetation stress signatures, integrating geological and geophysical datasets, and the recommendation of exploration targets for field exploration and sampling programs.

Key Highlights of the Partnership

Continued Commitment

In February 2024, Lancaster Resources signed a non-binding letter of intent with KorrAI to integrate hyper-spectral imaging and AI modelling technology into its exploration processes. This ongoing collaboration aims to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of mineral exploration, particularly for lithium, uranium, and rare earth elements (REE).

Uranium Exploration

Lancaster’s recently announced exploration plans at the Catley Lake and Centennial East properties include the use of KorrAI’s services. The plans include an initial detailed surface outcrop mapping, using state-of-the-art hyperspectral data to identify vegetation stress indicative of subsurface uranium, integrating bedrock geology, geological structures, and geophysics for field targeting.

Qualified Person

Andrew Watson, P.Eng., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, reviewed and approved this news release's scientific and technical information. Mr. Watson is the VP, Engineering and Operations for Lancaster.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) is engaged in exploring critical minerals. Lancaster owns 100% of the uranium-prospective contiguous Catley Lake and Centennial East claims in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada, which together cover 8,117 hectares. The properties are immediately adjacent to the Cameco Centennial deposit claims. The Cameco Centennial deposit is located just 12 km to the west and has notable uranium concentrations of up to 8.78% U 3 O 8 over 33.9m and 25.6% U 3 O 8 over 0.5m Approximately 24km southwest of Lancaster’s claims is the Cameco Dufferin deposit, which has shown assays of up to 1.73% U 3 O 8 over 6.5m. Management cautions that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the presence of similar mineralization or geology on Lancaster’s properties.

The Company has rights to acquire 100% of the Alkali Flat Project, near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, a set of claims approximately 5,200 acres (8.1 square miles) in size, and has been permitted for drilling. Guiding Lancaster Resources' journey is a skilled management and technical team with collective involvement in over 42 mineral discoveries and endowed with extensive experience in the exploration and development of projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer

Lancaster Resources Inc.

Email: penny@lancasterlithium.com

Tel: 604 923 6100

Website: www.lancaster-resources.com

