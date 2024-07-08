C4 Therapeutics to Participate in the Virtual UBS Targeted Protein Degradation Day

Submit Release
WATERTOWN, Mass., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science, today announced that C4T management will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) Day taking place virtually on July 15, 2024.

Fireside Chat Details:
Event: UBS TPD Day
Date/Time: Monday, July 15, 2024 from 12:00 pm ET – 12:30 pm ET

A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at www.c4therapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the live event.

About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T’s degrader medicines are designed to harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Courtney Solberg
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
CSolberg@c4therapeutics.com 

Media:
Loraine Spreen
Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy
LSpreen@c4therapeutics.com 


