35 Anos Shalon by Eluan Araujo Wins Bronze in A' Graphics Industry Awards
Innovative Logo Design Celebrates Church's 35th Anniversary, Blending Tradition and ModernityCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of graphic design, has announced Eluan Araujo's "35 Anos Shalon" as the Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and technical prowess demonstrated in Araujo's innovative logo design, which commemorates the 35th anniversary of the Shalon Church in Brazil.
Araujo's award-winning design masterfully captures the essence of the church's journey, seamlessly blending tradition and modernity to create a visually striking and meaningful representation. The logo's relevance extends beyond the church itself, as it exemplifies the power of effective visual communication in conveying an organization's values, history, and aspirations to a diverse audience.
The "35 Anos Shalon" logo showcases a unique fusion of simplicity and intricacy, utilizing basic shapes to enhance comprehension while incorporating intricate details that contribute to the artwork's depth. The vertical cut symbolizing the church's timeline, combined with the varying sizes of the numerals representing growth, creates a powerful visual narrative that resonates with viewers of all ages and backgrounds.
This well-deserved recognition from the A' Graphics Industry Awards not only celebrates Araujo's exceptional talent but also serves as an inspiration for the designer to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation in future projects. The award highlights the potential for graphic design to make a profound impact on communities, transcending language and cultural barriers to convey meaningful messages.
35 Anos Shalon was designed by Eluan Araujo, a passionate designer who found his calling in the artistic domain of design after a journey of self-discovery across various fields.
About Eluan Araujo
Eluan is a designer whose passion for art traces back to his childhood. He is an individual who embarked on a journey of self-discovery across various fields before finding his calling in the artistic domain of design, where he cultivated a profound love for creation and the expression of people's emotions and ideas through digital art. He thrives in the face of challenges, as they motivate him to continuously learn and remain actively engaged in these areas.
About Ash Midia
Ash Midia, led by Eluan Araujo, is more than an agency - it is a creative haven where an individual's unique vision intertwines with the collaboration of talented professionals, forming a cohesive and dynamic team. Despite being led by a single person, the agency operates as a true creative conglomerate, leveraging the diverse skills and expertise of a network of remote partners. At its core, Ash Midia sees brands not merely as commercial entities but as powerful vehicles to forge profound connections.
About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create works that stand out for their innovative concepts, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, and aesthetic appeal. Winning designs are selected based on rigorous criteria, including originality, strategic approach, consistency in theme, cultural relevance, and attention to detail.
About A' Design Award
The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional creativity and innovation in the field. Open to visionary graphic designers, pioneering agencies, progressive companies, and influential industry figures, the award provides a platform to showcase outstanding work and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring the highest standards of excellence. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://graphicaward.com
