Embedded FPGA Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period 2021 – 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Embedded FPGA market share is expected to witness considerable growth in coming years, owing to increase in demand for telecom and automotive industries, especially in Asia-Pacific, due to rise in demand for IC and automotive industry especially in countries like China and Japan. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The Global Embedded FPGA Market was valued at $73.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $310.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The embedded FPGA (eFPGA) is an IP core integrated into an ASIC or SoC that offers the flexibility of programmable logic without the cost of FPGAs. Programmable logic is especially appealing for accelerating machine learning applications that need frequent updates.

An embedded FPGA can provide some architects with the cover they need to launch products they know will need frequent updating. Integrating a reprogrammable fabric into SoC is increasingly seen as a viable and valuable option. In other words, an embedded FPGA is a digitally reconfigurable assembly consisting of programmable logic in a programmable interconnect, typically behaving as a rectangular array with data inputs and outputs located around the edges. Embedded FPGAs typically have hundreds or thousands of inputs and outputs that can be connected to buses, data paths, control paths, GPIOs, PHYs, or any other device is needed.

The solutions implemented in FPGA-embedded processors are faster and less power-consuming, which makes them simpler and cheaper than FPGA. The technology involving the global embedded FPGA industry is very generic because its support spans from very small occasions to very large occasions for numerous applications. An embedded FPGA, which works like an off-the-shelf FPGA chip, can distribute arrays of any size in a matter of days. Factors, such as low power requirement and reduced system cost drive the demand for embedded FPGA. Moreover, the adoption of embedded FPGA in high-end applications is expected to be opportunistic for the market. However, designing complexities is projected to hamper the market growth. Another factor driving the global embedded FPGA market growth is the enterprises that want to control their supply chain.

According to the global Embedded FPGA market analysis, the SRAM segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021. The telecom and industrial segments collectively accounted for around 49.7% market share in 2021. The surge in the demand for faster computing performance, reconfigurability, higher data bandwidth, and higher system-level integration has led to the growth of the industrial and telecom segments; thereby, enhancing the Embedded FPGA market growth.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the Embedded FPGA market, owing to a significant impact on leading market participants. Contrariwise, the rise in demand for electric vehicle solutions in emerging countries such as India, France, and Mexico is expected to drive the market post-pandemic. However, the lack of accessibility of a proficient workforce because of the partial and complete lockdown instigated by governmental bodies hindered the growth of the Embedded FPGA market. On the contrary, the evolving economies ominously witness the need for consumer and industrial electronics solutions that are expected to boost the Embedded FPGA market.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific holds a significant share in the global Embedded FPGA market, owing to the presence of prime players in this region. Major players in the region are focused on investing substantial amounts in R&D activities and innovation to introduce advanced IC manufacturing technologies to meet emerging demand and gain a competitive edge in the market.

• In 2021, the SRAM accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 11.71% during the forecast period.

• The SRAM and anti-fuse segments together accounted for around 65.7% of the global embedded FPGA market share in 2021.

• The consumer electronics segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.19% during the forecast period.

• Asia-Pacific contributed the major percentage in the global embedded FPGA market size, accounting for around 43.5% share in 2021.

• Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

• Adicsys

• Flex Logix Technologies, Inc.

• Menta S.A.S

• NanoXplore

• QuickLogic Corporation.

Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration& partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the global embedded FPGA market trends.

