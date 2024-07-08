Intertwine by Miloni Shah Wins Bronze in A' Construction Industry Awards
Innovative Transit Nexus Design Recognized for Excellence in Engineering, Construction, and InfrastructureCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of infrastructure design, has announced Intertwine by Miloni Shah as the Bronze winner in the Engineering, Construction and Infrastructure Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of Intertwine as an outstanding example of innovative design within the industry.
Intertwine's award-winning design showcases the critical role of human-centric approaches in mass transit systems. By seamlessly integrating the transit infrastructure with the urban fabric, Intertwine promotes social interaction, addresses commuter needs, and enhances the daily commuting experience. This recognition underscores the importance of designing transit systems that prioritize sustainability, accessibility, and user experience.
Intertwine stands out for its comprehensive approach to urban transit design. The project features a central concourse plaza, tracks, a museum, a cycling track, and a city viewpoint, creating vibrant centers that foster a sense of community. By strategically placing stops near amenities, Intertwine enhances convenience and accessibility for residents and visitors alike. The design's innovative integration of the built and natural environment showcases its commitment to sustainability and harmonious urban development.
The Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to Miloni Shah's dedication to pushing the boundaries of infrastructure design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field. The award motivates the team to continue striving for excellence and developing designs that positively impact society and the environment.
Intertwine was designed by Miloni Shah, an architect passionate about human-centric design. Rajkumar Maisheri provided valuable contributions through 3D visualization, bringing the project to life.
About Miloni Shah
Miloni Shah, an architect from the United States, is driven by a passion for human-centric design. She skillfully merges inspiration from dynamic lifestyles into her projects, blending architecture and urban design to promote societal progress. Guided by user needs, Miloni envisions spaces that seamlessly integrate into the city fabric, enriching lives and contributing positively to society.
About Savannah College of Art and Design
Founded in 1978, the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is a private, nonprofit institution that provides exceptional arts education and effective career preparation for students. With multiple locations and online offerings, SCAD is accredited to award bachelor's and master's degrees in various creative disciplines. The university is dedicated to preparing talented students for professional success through engaged teaching and learning in a positive environment.
About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution in the Engineering, Construction and Infrastructure Design category. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards through innovative use of materials, sustainability, functional efficiency, and social relevance. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that awarded designs meet established evaluation criteria and contribute to advancing the field.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that celebrates excellence across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the award provides a platform for companies, designers, and agencies to showcase their innovative work and gain global recognition. By recognizing and promoting outstanding designs, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://designawardinternational.com
