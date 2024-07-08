Laura Chalfant of Energy Freedom Circle to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BRYN MAWR, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A near-death experience as a child propelled Laura Chalfant of Energy Freedom Circle to study the transition between life and death. “I researched death and dying and how other cultures approach the event. There are many belief systems that exist around what happens when we die. Over the years I have found that the life that we are born into is the perfect life to train our souls to live our divine life path so that when we die or transition, we have elevated our souls and can move forward on our soul’s journey. There are many cultural belief systems that revolve around the idea of reincarnation and others around being able to transcend into the light,” explains Laura.

“During my initial research, I became a bit disillusioned. When I realized that humans simply do not know what happens when we die, I had an existential crisis realizing that we really can’t know what happens until we die and maybe come back. I saw that there was not one solid thread that ran through every culture until I came across the research on near-death experiences. Those who had died and came back all had very similar experiences: cross-culturally, across genders and ages.

During a near-death experience, Laura felt a sense of deep peace that she hadn’t known in her life. “From that experience, I knew that there was so much more to human existence. This experience really led me on a spiritual quest for enlightenment, to find ways to live our lives in peace and spiritual enlightenment. I’ve come to understand that our souls are divine and aren’t encumbered by the fears of daily existence. The path of the spiritual warrior is to always face our personal blocks and fears, or whatever is stopping us from stepping into living our fullest life path. Historically, humans have always had wars, fear, and trauma. How do we center ourselves and find peace in the midst of all of this?” asks Laura.

The answer is that we have to sit with the reality of suffering. “When a person is suffering, we all suffer, and the planet suffers. Instead of pushing away suffering, I realized the need to feel all of it—we need to feel everything. We need to feel the grief. Only by feeling and processing our fears can we begin to heal and help others who are suffering. Spiritual warriors are always willing to do what it takes to find where we aren’t in alignment with truth and do the work to heal,” shares Laura.

The most difficult part of spiritual work is knowing what to work on. “Because we don’t always know why we’re feeling anxious, we don’t always know what, exactly, to process. For example, during the pandemic, I just had to sit and feel what was going on in my body and nervous system. Those sessions would typically end with me dropping into a puddle of fear or grief—and then I would be okay,” explains Laura.

Laura offers hands on healing and long-distance sessions. “During the pandemic, energy healers learned that we could be very effective doing long distance healing sessions over Zoom or through phone sessions. I found that combining energy healing with Qigong training helps clients heal faster by strengthening their energy systems so that they can take charge of their own health.”

Qigong is a Classical Chinese lineage system that is over 4,000 years old. Laura explains, “Qigong was developed by our ancestors. It’s a medicine-based, exercise system that helps build, move and transform energy, to support the healing of organs, and all systems throughout your body, mind and emotions.

In Chinese medicine, each of the organs is associated with an emotion. “For example,” explains Laura, “The liver holds anger. So if you’re working with your liver, you’re working to clearing emotions of anger or frustration.”

Laura has studied BodyIntuitive with microbiologists and Chinese medical doctors who developed protocols for COVID, Long COVID and negative effects from COVID vaccines. “From those studies, I am now working with children and adults who have complicated health conditions, some past on through their ancestors. BodyIntuitive supports all levels of healing the body, mind and spirit. One of my favorite aspects is the Epigenetic work. Epigenetic markers sit on top of genes and turn the genes on and off. Through trauma, either from our ancestors or acquired in our lifetime, such as war, poverty, starvation and emotional trauma, markers get locked-in. When we work to activate and/or clear epigenetic markers, the effects of the trauma can begin to fall away. “We’ve learned that ancestral trauma dramatically affects physical and emotional health,” explains Laura.

Laura offers individual distance and in-person sessions and a number of pre-recorded Qigong video training series. Her Signature beginning Qigong Training series, “The Yin Yang Medical Qigong” is a series of 36 recorded videos and 12 audio meditations that also teaches the internal aspects of Qigong. Along with this training comes 2 free practice sessions a week where you can practice with a group in which Laura is available to answer questions.

