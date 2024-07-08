08 July 2024

The National Leader of the Turkmen people met with the Assistant Secretary-General of the UN

On July 6, 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations for Europe, Central Asia, North and South America Miroslav Jenca, who arrived in our country as part of a delegation led by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

During the meeting, the diplomat, expressing gratitude for the hospitality, emphasized the importance of the peace-loving policy of Turkmenistan, laid down by the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Warmly welcoming the guest, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan noted that the current visit will contribute to the intensification of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN.

Our country cooperates with the UN on a wide range of areas, including ensuring global peace and security, sustainable energy and transport, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as on economic, social, humanitarian and environmental issues, said the National Leader of the Turkmen people.

In turn, noting the opportunities for effective cooperation with the UN in the implementation of important regional and global initiatives, joint large-scale projects and programs in various fields, the UN Assistant Secretary-General emphasized that he expects new important initiatives from Turkmenistan at the «The Summit of the Future», which will be held in September this year.

At the end of the meeting, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia, North and South America Miroslav Jenca exchanged wishes for good health, prosperity and success in work.