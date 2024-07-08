Shang Shui by Yueh Mei Cheng Wins Bronze in A' Installation Design Awards
Interactive Installation Artwork Brings Jiushe's History to Life at Taichung MRT StationCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of installation design, has announced Shang Shui by Yueh Mei Cheng as the Bronze winner in the Installation Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Shang Shui within the installation industry and positions it as an exceptional example of innovative design.
Shang Shui's relevance to the installation industry lies in its ability to seamlessly integrate historical elements, interactive technology, and artistic expression within a public transit setting. By incorporating augmented reality and immersive visuals, the installation aligns with current trends in experiential design, offering passengers a unique and engaging experience that goes beyond the typical commute.
The award-winning installation stands out for its thoughtful fusion of Jiushe's rich history with contemporary design elements. Shang Shui beautifully depicts the area's tobacco cultivation and irrigation system through a combination of mirrored stainless steel, shimmering water ripples, and augmented reality. The artwork's interactive nature allows passengers to witness the development of Taichung and Jiushe, creating a powerful connection between the past and present.
The recognition bestowed upon Shang Shui by the A' Installation Design Awards serves as a testament to Yueh Mei Cheng's dedication to pushing the boundaries of installation art. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects that seamlessly blend history, technology, and public engagement, setting a new standard for immersive installations within transit spaces and beyond.
Shang Shui was brought to life by a talented team of individuals, each contributing their expertise to create a truly remarkable installation. The project was designed by Yueh Mei Cheng, with production by Ming Yu Hsiao and Yu Chuan Chen. Hung i Tai provided structural support, while Yu Fan He lent their skills as an AR artist. The installation was expertly integrated by Boxing Landscape Co., Ltd.
About Yueh Mei Cheng
Yueh Mei Cheng, a distinguished professor at the School of Architecture at Feng Chia University in Taiwan, is renowned for her creative endeavors that span various mixed media and interactive digital technologies. Her works seamlessly synthesize Eastern and Western art theories, presenting a diverse and rich cross-cultural contemporary perspective. Yueh Mei Cheng's collaboration with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) on the "Emotional Color Thermometer" invention showcases her ability to create captivating digital interactive installations.
About Taichung Mass Rapid Transit Corporation
The Taichung MRT, also known as the Taichung MRT Green Line, is a mass rapid transit system developed by the Taiwanese government's Ministry of Transportation to keep pace with the rapid growth of Taichung City. As the first metro line in central Taiwan, it aims to connect railway and high-speed rail systems, bridge the urban-rural gap, and link bustling commercial districts. The artwork Shang Shui, located at the Old Taichung - Jiushe station, serves as a captivating passage for passengers traveling to and from the area.
About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes exceptional designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and the potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are acknowledged for their professional execution and innovative use of materials and technology, showcasing the designers' ability to effectively blend form and function. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement.
https://installationaward.com
