MACAU, July 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for March - May 2024 decreased by 0.9% over the previous period (February - April 2024) to 219.9. The indices for the Macao Peninsula (217.1) and Taipa & Coloane (230.7) dropped by 1.2% and 0.1% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (238.2) went down by 0.8% from the previous period; the index for those in the Macao Peninsula (226.6) dipped by 1.2% while the index for those in Taipa & Coloane (284.7) climbed by 0.5%. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings of all age categories decreased, except the index for those of 5 years old or less that recorded a rise of 3.9%; the indices for those between 6 and 10 years old and for those between 11 and 20 years old fell by 4.5% and 2.4% respectively. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (244.3) dropped by 3.1%.

With respect to usable floor area, the indices for residential units with a usable floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres and for those with a floor area of less than 50 square metres decreased by 3.0% and 1.8% respectively from the previous period, while the index for those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres increased by 0.8%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the index for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less dropped by 3.0%, whereas the index for those with more than seven storeys rose by 0.3%.

In comparison with March - May 2023, the overall residential property price index went down by 12.5%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane dropping by 13.1% and 10.6% respectively.