Lindsey Zajac of Career Partners International to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lindsey A. Zajac is the owner and CEO of Career Partners International (CPIBN), the premier talent solutions firm in Western New York. Lindsey supports organizations in their quest to hire, retain, develop, and transition employees in a way that optimizes performance. Her background and passion is in leadership development and coaching, where she plays an integral role in her organization.

Career Partners International was launched back in 1986 by Robert Caldwell who sold it to two of his employees, Mark Weigel and Dottie Austin in 2007. The firm has close to a forty-year track record providing world-class talent management solutions. Prior to joining CPI, Lindsay spent fifteen years in corporate HR roles, including PepsiCo and Eaton Corporation. Lindsey acquired the business in January 2024, retaining three original team members - the other employees retired - and hiring two more.

“I have ridden the wave of change many times in this industry. I was just starting out in my career during the 2008 financial crises which made good jobs hard to come by. I remember working in HR for an organization where we had a hiring freeze and we couldn’t give salary increases for a few years. Election years have also been turbulent for the job market. We all saw a huge shift in the workplace during COVID. The world went to a fairly remote workforce overnight and so many industries changed how they did business. All these shifts have an impact on the job market and the way companies attract, retain, and develop talent.”

Lindsey’s organization offers a suite of services that provide support for all your people needs. During economic downturns or major company re-organizations, layoffs are prevalent. We help support organizations by offering compassionate career transition support for employees who have been let go. During periods of significant growth and expansion, we help ensure your managers are prepared to lead their teams effectively. We specialize in training first-time managers and supervisors on the principles of servant leadership. In both good and bad markets, executive search remains a consistent need for many of our clients.

CPIBN client engagements can be one on one executive or leadership coaching as well as larger programs tailored to groups of people. For instance, they hold a Leadership Excellence program twice a year for 15-20 people to refine their leadership skills. CPIBN works mainly with organizations based in Buffalo and Syracuse, NY. Their strong referral network enables them to support companies in the Northeast, United States as well as some organizations out west, like Utah and Texas. They also have developed customized programs for clients interested in improving work culture, employee engagement, stress reduction and work/life balance concerns.

”Clients have different issues, and our work can vary. We don’t have a one-size fits all approach. The important thing is that the organization is willing to make changes and do the work to help people feel valued, heard, and appreciated. Leaders today need to acknowledge that burnout is real and it can hurt an organization.”

Lindsey also thinks that cultural shifts occur when companies actions match the promises they make during the interview process to attract top talent. It’s easy to say you care about work life balance but are you willing to back it up by allowing people to unplug when they are on vacation or offer flexible hours as needed? This is particularly true about work life balance and the way things have evolved in the last few years. In the digital age we live in, so many processes are automated, outsourced or streamlined. The nature of the work has changed. As a result, more organizations have adopted remote and hybrid schedules allowing people flexibility to work from home and integrate their work more into their lives.

Lindsey is appearing as part of the radio show’s Empowering Women series, and she is an expert on the subject as the sole owner and CEO of CPIBN. Lindsey graduated with a minor in Women’s Studies from Providence College. She obtained a Women’s Leadership Certification in 2019, as well as an Executive leadership certificate from Cornell University online in 2020.

She advises women to find their voice and work on building their confidence. This can be hard to do when there aren’t a lot of strong role-models or examples of female leaders in many organizations. Lindsey says don’t wait until you’re 100% ready to go for that next job or promotion. Continue to put yourself out there and level up your skills. Sadly, there are still too many companies without women in leadership roles. We need more women in the C-Suite, and on corporate and executive boards, especially if we are going to keep a diverse workforce happy. She also reminds people that while we need to work hard, be productive and step outside our comfort zones, it is just as important to take time off and recharge.

Hear more about Lindsay's career, business, and views on leadership and women in the workplace on the radio show.

