Ocular Melanoma Market Report 2034: Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Ocular Melanoma Market Report

Ocular Melanoma companies are BMS, Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Pfizer, AstraZeneca PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, GSK, Amgen, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Ocular Melanoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Ocular Melanoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ocular Melanoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Ocular Melanoma Market Report:

The Ocular Melanoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest Ocular Melanoma market size, with nearly 60% of the market share as compared to EU4, the UK, and Japan in 2023.

In 2023, among EU4 and the UK, the UK accounted for the largest Ocular Melanoma market size, while Spain accounted for the lowest share.

In 2023, the United States accounted for the highest number of diagnosed incident cases of ocular melanoma in the 7MM.

In the United States, ocular melanoma primarily affects individuals aged 40–70 years, constituting approximately ~60% of the total cases.

Among the EU4 and the UK, out of all diagnosed incident cases of uveal melanoma, choroidal cases were highest, followed by ciliary body and iris melanoma in 2023.

Ocular melanoma can be divided into uveal and non-uveal melanoma. Uveal melanoma (~95%) comprises the larger group of ocular melanoma and consists of choroidal, ciliary body, and iris melanoma. Non-uveal melanoma includes conjunctival melanoma and ocular melanoma from other sites.

Ocular melanoma predominantly affects older individuals, with a higher incidence in fair-skinned individuals and those with lighter eye colors. Risk factors include dysplastic nevus syndrome, certain cutaneous nevi, and a family history of systemic and ocular cancers, possibly linked to genetic mutations like BAP1, GNAQ, and GNA11 alterations.

Ocular melanoma may manifest with varied symptoms, including blurred vision, photopsia, and metamorphopsia, or remain asymptomatic for years. Diagnosis involves a comprehensive clinical evaluation, specialized tests like ocular ultrasound, fluorescein angiography, optical coherence tomography, and, in some cases, fine needle aspiration biopsy for genetic analysis.

The treatment landscape for ocular melanoma is characterized by a personalized approach using radiation and surgery, considering factors such as tumor size, location, patient health, and individual preferences.

Metastatic uveal melanoma poses a significant challenge, having limited approved therapies. Current interventions, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy, show limited efficacy.

Recent FDA approvals of KIMMTRAK and HEPZATO KIT offer new options for patients with metastatic uveal melanoma. Emerging therapies in the pipeline, including Darovasertib + Crizotinib and Belzupacap Sarotalocan, are expected to bring a positive shift in the ocular melanoma treatment landscape during the forecast period (2024–2034).

Key players like Aura Biosciences, IDEAYA Biosciences, and TriSalus Life Sciences are expected to transform the treatment landscape for ocular melanoma patients.

Lack of adequate and personalized treatment options and standardized diagnostic and sampling procedures are critical unmet needs of ocular melanoma patients. Increased patient participation in clinical trials can also help in expanding the limited treatment landscape of ocular melanoma.

Key Ocular Melanoma Companies: Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Amgen Inc, and others

Key Ocular Melanoma Therapies: KIMMTRAK (tebentafusp-tebn), HEPZATO KIT (melphalan for Injection/Hepatic Delivery System), Darovasertib (IDE196), Belzupacap Sarotalocan (AU-011), and others

The Ocular Melanoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Ocular Melanoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Ocular Melanoma market dynamics.

Ocular Melanoma Overview

Ocular melanoma is an exceedingly rare type of cancer affecting the eye, yet it is the most prevalent primary cancer of the eye in adults. "Primary" indicates that the cancer originated at that specific site, in this case, within the eye, without spreading to other parts of the body.

Typically originating in a region of the eye called the uveal tract, ocular melanoma arises from melanocytes, cells responsible for pigment production. The uveal tract, a pigmented layer of tissue beneath the eye's white sclera, consists of pigmented cells and blood vessels. In the front part of the eye, it includes the iris (colored part) and the ciliary body (a ring of muscle tissue producing aqueous humor and aiding lens shape). The largest portion of the uveal tract is the choroid, situated at the back of the eye beneath the retina, which senses vision. Ocular melanomas most commonly develop within the choroid.

Typically asymptomatic, ocular melanoma is often detected by optometrists during routine eye exams. Symptoms, when present, may include blurred or decreased vision in one eye, peripheral vision loss, dark spots on the eye's white surface, a dark spot on the iris, floaters (small specks or lines in vision), occasional flashes, and changes in pupil shape.

Although malignant and capable of metastasis (especially to the liver), the exact cause of ocular melanoma remains largely unknown. However, several risk factors have been identified, including fair skin, light-colored eyes, a family history of melanoma, eye growths, advancing age, and certain skin conditions predisposing to abnormal mole formation, all of which increase the risk of ocular melanoma.



Ocular Melanoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest number of diagnosed incident cases of ocular melanoma, which is 49.0% of the diagnosed incident cases of ocular melanoma in 2023.

In the US, out of all diagnosed incident cases of uveal melanoma, choroidal cases were highest, followed by ciliary body and iris melanoma in 2023.

Among the EU4 and the UK, the United Kingdom accounted for the highest number of ocular melanoma cases, followed by France, whereas Spain accounted for the lowest number of diagnosed incident cases of ocular melanoma.

In Japan, the highest mutation type-specific cases of ocular melanoma were for GNA11, followed by GNAQ, BAP1, and SF3B1 mutation in 2023.

Ocular Melanoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Ocular Melanoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Ocular Melanoma

Prevalent Cases of Ocular Melanoma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Ocular Melanoma

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Ocular Melanoma

Ocular Melanoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Ocular Melanoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Ocular Melanoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Ocular Melanoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Ocular Melanoma Key Companies

Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Amgen Inc

Ocular Melanoma Therapies

KIMMTRAK (tebentafusp-tebn), HEPZATO KIT (melphalan for Injection/Hepatic Delivery System), Darovasertib (IDE196), Belzupacap Sarotalocan (AU-011)

Ocular Melanoma Market Outlook

Treatment strategies for ocular melanoma encompass a range of options tailored to factors like tumor size, location, metastasis status, and the patient's overall health. The primary goals of managing uveal melanoma are to prevent metastasis and preserve functional vision in the eye.

For localized primary lesions, treatment may involve radiation therapies such as brachytherapy or proton beam therapy, or surgical enucleation in cases where the tumor is particularly large or severe. Approximately half of patients eventually develop metastatic disease, with the liver being the most common site (~90%) for such spread, followed by the lung, bone, and skin (Howlett et al., 2023).

Local therapies play a crucial role, especially for smaller tumors. Surgical techniques like resection, laser therapy, or thermotherapy are commonly used in early-stage disease management. Radiation, delivered locally through methods like plaque brachytherapy or proton therapy, aims to shrink the tumor. In cases where preservation of the eye is not feasible due to tumor size or complications, complete removal (enucleation) may be recommended.

Adjuvant therapies complement primary treatments to enhance efficacy. Transpupillary Thermotherapy (TTT) uses heat to treat tumors, often in combination with other modalities. Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) involves a light-sensitive drug followed by laser treatment to selectively destroy cancer cells.

Historically, systemic therapies for uveal melanoma have been limited. However, recent approvals such as KIMMTRAK (tebentafusp) and HEPZATO KIT (melphalan/hepatic delivery system; HDS) mark positive developments in the treatment landscape.

Emerging therapies like darovasertib in combination with crizotinib and belzupacap sarotalocan are anticipated to further improve outcomes for ocular melanoma. Increased diagnosis rates in recent years reflect growing awareness and enhanced diagnostic capabilities for this rare eye cancer. Ongoing research and clinical trials continue to advance understanding and refine diagnostic and treatment strategies, promising continued progress in the field of ocular melanoma treatment.

Scope of the Ocular Melanoma Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Ocular Melanoma Companies: Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Amgen Inc, and others

Key Ocular Melanoma Therapies: KIMMTRAK (tebentafusp-tebn), HEPZATO KIT (melphalan for Injection/Hepatic Delivery System), Darovasertib (IDE196), Belzupacap Sarotalocan (AU-011), and others

Ocular Melanoma Therapeutic Assessment: Ocular Melanoma current marketed and Ocular Melanoma emerging therapies

Ocular Melanoma Market Dynamics: Ocular Melanoma market drivers and Ocular Melanoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Ocular Melanoma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Ocular Melanoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Ocular Melanoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Ocular Melanoma

3. SWOT analysis of Ocular Melanoma

4. Ocular Melanoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Ocular Melanoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Ocular Melanoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Ocular Melanoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Ocular Melanoma

9. Ocular Melanoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Ocular Melanoma Unmet Needs

11. Ocular Melanoma Emerging Therapies

12. Ocular Melanoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Ocular Melanoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Ocular Melanoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Ocular Melanoma Market Drivers

16. Ocular Melanoma Market Barriers

17. Ocular Melanoma Appendix

18. Ocular Melanoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

