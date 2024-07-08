Minister Siviwe Gwarube urges schools to intensify curriculum implementation as third term begins

The Department of Basic Education welcomes all teachers, non-teaching staff and learners back to school following a three-week long break.

The third term, which starts tomorrow 8 July, is a critical one in the school calendar as it is the last quarter before learners sit for their final examinations. While teachers and non- teaching staff return on Monday, learners are expected back in school on Tuesday, 9 July.

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, appeals to all stakeholders to intensify efforts aimed at creating a conducive environment for teaching and learning during this period.

"This term has 11 weeks with 53 actual school days. We, therefore, urge school communities to mobilise the rest of the society to ensure that effective teaching and learning takes place so that our learners can achieve their full potential. Our schools should ensure that the set work for the year is completed and that revision time is done in good time. Nothing beats proper and timeous preparation", she said.

The Minister also appealed to communities to support schools and to refrain from causing disruptions to the school schedule as this could have a devastating impact on learning outcomes.

Minister Gwarube has also condemned the burglaries at four schools in Limpopo where valuable items were stolen and at one school set alight during the holidays. The incidents happened at Blinkwater Gidela Secondary School and the neighbouring villages this past week.

According to a statement from SAPS, Limpopo Police were called to four scenes of crimes, after unknown number of suspects broke into the school premises at Ximausa village. The Police investigation is ongoing.

The vandalism, theft and damage to property will negatively affect the schools.

"We call upon members of the community to work with the police in order to bring the criminals to face the full might of the law. We cannot afford a situation where the future of our children is jeopardised. We thank the Limpopo police for prioritising this matter," said Minister Gwarube.