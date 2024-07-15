ARTINESS Announces Closing of an Equity Round of Investment to Boost further Development of its Technology ARTICOR
ARTINESS successfully closed an equity round led by Sorean, with nVue Surgical as Industrial Partner, and a group of Business Angels.MILANO, MI, ITALY, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The round was led by Sorean, with nVue Surgical as Industrial Partner, followed by a group of Business Angels.
The company is planning to use the proceeds from this round to move further on with the clinical and market validation activities in Europe and extend the support to the first centers in the USA that are using ARTICOR technology, pursuing FDA clearance, and increasing the internal team resources.
ARTINESS srl, an Italy-based medical device company, has conceived a new technology for interventional and surgical support, bringing pre-operative planning to a higher level through a software platform based on advanced 3D patient-specific modeling and procedural planning tools combined with high-end mixed reality visualization to ensure high usability, fast decision-making, and intuitive discussions within the interventional and surgical team.
ARTINESS is committed to transforming interventional and surgical procedures, with a specific focus on structural heart transcatheter approaches.
“This round marks an important moment in our journey to revolutionize interventional and surgical procedures with our groundbreaking ARTICOR technology. Our new shareholders are bringing a great mix of expertise in strategy and business development. This infusion of knowledge and capital is pivotal as we consolidate our technology and move forward with market validation in Europe and the USA”, stated Filippo Piatti, CEO and co-founder of ARTINESS.
“ARTINESS represents a highly disruptive reality in the market of high technology medical devices and we are convinced that Sorean can provide a significant contribution to accelerate the growth and the empowerment process, aiming to make the Company one of the leading market players”, stated Gianni Anania, CEO of SOREAN.
The round was supported by
Angelo Romano partner of LMCR Studio Legale (https://www.lmclex.it/lmcr/it/home/) and Cristiano Fontana
Musumeci, Altara, Desana e Associati Studio Legale (http://madlex.it/), and Madison Corporate Finance (https://madisonfinance.it/)
for the due diligence and closing phases.
Stay tuned for further developments from ARTINESS and find out more at
webiste: https://www.artinessreality.com/
linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/artinessreality
---
ARTINESS srl
info@artinessreality.com