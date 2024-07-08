[Latest] Global Epoxy Resin Market Size/Share Worth USD 17.6 Billion by 2033 at a 6.9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Epoxy Resin Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 8.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.9 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 17.6 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Huntsman Corporation, Hexion Inc., Dow Inc., BASF SE, 3M Company, Olin Corporation, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Sika AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Atul Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., DIC Corporation, Sinopec Corporation, Araldite, Cardolite Corporation, West System Epoxy, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Epoxy Resin Market Size, Trends and Insights By Form (Solid, Liquid), By Type (DGBEA, DGBEF, Novolac, Aliphatic, Glycidylamine, Others), By Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & sealants, Composites, Electronic Encapsulation, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Epoxy Resin Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 8.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.9 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 17.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.9% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Epoxy Resin Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=48661

Epoxy Resin Market: Overview

Epoxy resin is a thermosetting polymer that, when coupled with a hardener, undergoes a chemical reaction known as curing, resulting in a rigid and durable substance. It is widely utilized throughout sectors because of its great adhesive characteristics, high strength, chemical resistance, and adaptability.

An important worldwide trend in the epoxy resin market is the growing desire for eco-friendly and sustainable formulas. With rising environmental concerns and regulatory demands, there is a trend towards the development and use of epoxy resins with fewer VOC (volatile organic compound) emissions, decreased toxicity, and improved biodegradability.

This movement is fueled by a variety of causes, including customer preferences for ecologically friendly products, company sustainability programmes, and government policies encouraging green chemical practices. Furthermore, scientific breakthroughs have resulted in the development of bio-based and renewable epoxy resin substitutes generated from plant oils and biomass.

Businesses are investing in R&D to create greener epoxy resin compositions that preserve performance and cost-effectiveness. As sustainability gains importance throughout businesses, the demand for eco-friendly epoxy resins is expected to continue growing, shaping the future of the global epoxy resin market.

Request a Customized Copy of the Epoxy Resin Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=48661

By form, the liquid segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The demand for liquid epoxy resin is expanding because of its adaptability, high-performance qualities, and uses in sectors such as construction, automobile electronics, coatings, and adhesives.

By type, the DGBEA segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The trend in DGBEA epoxy resin includes a growing demand for powerful epoxy formulations in industries such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, and construction due to their excellent mechanical properties and versatility.

By application, the paints & coatings segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. In the paint & coatings sector, there is a rising emphasis on eco-friendly formulas, sustainable raw material procurement, and new technologies to improve durability and performance.

The epoxy resin market in Asia-Pacific is expanding rapidly, owing to rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and increased application in developing sectors like as wind energy and electronics.

Dow Inc. is a materials science firm. The Dow Chemical Co. operates as a completely owned subsidiary. The company’s product range includes plastics, performance materials, coatings and silicones, as well as industrial intermediates.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 8.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 17.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 8.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.9% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Form, Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Epoxy Resin report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2024 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2024

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Epoxy Resin report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Epoxy Resin Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/epoxy-resin-market/





CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Epoxy Resin market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict depth scenarios of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Epoxy Resin industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Request a Customized Copy of the Epoxy Resin Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/epoxy-resin-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Epoxy Resin market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Epoxy Resin market forward?

What are the Epoxy Resin Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Epoxy Resin Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Epoxy Resin market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Epoxy Resin Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/epoxy-resin-market/

Epoxy Resin Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Epoxy Resin market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific dominated the global Epoxy Resin market in 2023 with a market share of 41.6% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

Asia-Pacific fast industrialization and urbanization in nations such as China, India, and Japan have raised the demand for epoxy resins in the construction, automobile electronics, and aerospace industries. Furthermore, the region’s increasing infrastructure projects, fuelled by government spending, drive up demand for epoxy resin-based components.

Furthermore, the increased use of epoxy resins in new industries including wind energy, marine coatings, and electrical laminates helps to drive market growth. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific area benefits from a strong industrial base and technical breakthroughs, which promote innovation and product development in epoxy resin applications.

With favourable economic circumstances, growing disposable incomes, and evolving consumer preferences for long-lasting and high-performance materials, the Asia-Pacific region is a prominent driver of development in the worldwide epoxy resin market.

Request a Customized Copy of the Epoxy Resin Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/epoxy-resin-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Epoxy Resin Market Size, Trends and Insights By Form (Solid, Liquid), By Type (DGBEA, DGBEF, Novolac, Aliphatic, Glycidylamine, Others), By Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & sealants, Composites, Electronic Encapsulation, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/epoxy-resin-market/





List of the prominent players in the Epoxy Resin Market:

Huntsman Corporation

Hexion Inc.

Dow Inc.

BASF SE

3M Company

Olin Corporation

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sika AG

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Atul Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

DIC Corporation

Sinopec Corporation

Araldite

Cardolite Corporation

West System Epoxy

Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Epoxy Resin Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/epoxy-resin-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Metal Anodizing Market : Metal Anodizing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Process (Sulfuric Acid Anodizing, Hard Anodizing, and Chromic Acid Anodizing), By Product Type (Anodized Aluminium, Anodized Magnesium, Anodized Titanium, Anodized Zinc, Others), By Application (Building & Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronic Appliances, Energy, Biomedical, Marine, Jewelry, Heavy Equipment, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Anodized Aluminum Market : Anodized Aluminum Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Nano-porous, Porous), By Application (Chromic acid anodizing, Sulfuric acid anodizing, Silicon anodizing, Hard anodizing), By End-use (Consumer Goods, Energy, Automotive, Aerospace, Construction, Other) and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Waterstop Market : Waterstop Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Construction joints, Pipe penetration, Expansion joints, Tunnels and Underground Structures, Others), By Product (PVC Waterstop, Rubber Waterstop, Metal Waterstop, Others), By End Use (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Silver Ink Market : Silver Ink Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Conductive Silver Inks, Metallic Silver Inks, Nanoparticle Silver Inks, Silver Flake Inks, others), By Application (Printed Electronics, Photovoltaic Cells, RFID Tags, Membrane Switches, Automotive Sensors, Medical Devices, Others), By Substrate (Glass, Ceramic, Flexible Substrates (Plastic, Paper), Silicon, Metal, Others), By End-User (Industry, Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace, Energy, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Inorganic Chemicals Market : Inorganic Chemicals Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type of Chemical Compound (Acids, Bases, Salts, Oxides, Others), By Production Process (Solids, Liquids, Gases, Others), By Application (Water Treatment, Fertilizers & Agrochemicals, Catalysts & Chemical Synthesis, Construction Materials, Industrial Processing, Electronics Manufacturing, Others), By End-Use Industry (Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Construction & Infrastructure, Agriculture, Electronics, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Edge Banding Materials Market : Edge Banding Materials Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material Type (PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene), Wood, Metal, Others), By Application (Furniture, Cabinets, Countertops, Shelves, Others), By Thickness (Thin Veneers, Thick Strips), By End-User (Residential, Commercial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

The Epoxy Resin Market is segmented as follows:

By Form

Solid

Liquid

By Type

DGBEA

DGBEF

Novolac

Aliphatic

Glycidylamine

Others

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & sealants

Composites

Electronic Encapsulation

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Epoxy Resin Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/epoxy-resin-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Epoxy Resin Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Epoxy Resin Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Epoxy Resin Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Epoxy Resin Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Epoxy Resin Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Epoxy Resin Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Epoxy Resin Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Epoxy Resin Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Epoxy Resin Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Epoxy Resin Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Epoxy Resin Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Epoxy Resin Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/epoxy-resin-market/

Reasons to Purchase Epoxy Resin Market Report

Epoxy Resin Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Epoxy Resin Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Epoxy Resin Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Epoxy Resin Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Epoxy Resin market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Epoxy Resin Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/epoxy-resin-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Epoxy Resin market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Epoxy Resin market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Epoxy Resin market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Epoxy Resin industry.

Managers in the Epoxy Resin sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Epoxy Resin market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Epoxy Resin products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Epoxy Resin Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/epoxy-resin-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/