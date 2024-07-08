Acne Vulgaris Market Report 2034: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Acne Vulgaris Drugs Market Size

Acne Vulgaris Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s comprehensive report titled “Acne Vulgaris Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” offers a detailed analysis of acne vulgaris. The report presents historical and projected epidemiological data covering Total Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acne vulgaris, Gender specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris and Severity-Specific Diagnosed prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris.

Key Takeaways from the Acne Vulgaris Market Report

• July 2024:- Incyte Corporation- The purpose of this study is to evaluate long-term safety and efficacy of povorcitinib in participants with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa who completed the 54 weeks of study treatment within the originating parent Phase 3 studies (INCB 54707-301 [NCT05620823] or INCB 54707-302 [NCT05620836]).

• July 2024:- Novartis Pharmaceuticals- The purpose of this extension study is to evaluate maintenance of HiSCR response in either continuous or interrupted therapy (using a randomized withdrawal period) of two dose regimens and to assess long-term efficacy, safety and tolerability of secukinumab in subjects with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa completing either of the 2 Phase III studies. This is an expanded access trial for the core trials CAIN457M2301 (NCT03713619) and CAIN457M2302 (NCT03713619).

• As per the analysis, in Japan, the prevalence of acne vulgaris among the students was 58.6%, with the average onset at 13.3 years of age.

• The evaluation of acne severity revealed that "mild acne" was the most common form across all subgroups, affecting 92% of adult females, 82% of adult males, 89% of teenage females, and 77% of teenage males, in Italy.

• The leading Acne Vulgaris Companies such as Galderma SA, Bausch Health Companies Inc, GSK plc, AbbVie Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV, DermResearch Inc, Maruho Co Ltd, TKL Research Inc, Bayer AG, and others

• Promising Acne Vulgaris Therapies such as Secukinumab, Povorcitinib, CFZ533, LYS006, Bimekizumab, Anifrolumab, Bryhali, and others.

Acne Vulgaris Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Prevalent Cases

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Treated Cases

Acne Vulgaris Marketed Drugs

• AKLIEF: Galderma Labs

AKLIEF (trifarotene) Cream, 0.005%, is indicated for the topical treatment of acne. It selectively targets retinoic acid receptor (RAR) gamma, the most common RAR found in the skin, making it the first topical retinoid to do so. Trifarotene is the first new retinoid molecule to receive US FDA approval for acne treatment in over 20 years. AKLIEF Cream is specifically studied and proven to treat both facial (forehead, cheeks, nose, and chin) and truncal (chest, shoulders, and back) acne, providing healthcare professionals and acne patients with an additional treatment option.

• ARAZLO: Ortho Dermatologics/Bausch Health

ARAZLO (tazarotene) Lotion, 0.045%, is a prescription medication used topically to treat acne in individuals aged 9 years and older. It effectively addresses various acne symptoms, including blackheads, whiteheads, and other types of pimples. Notably, ARAZLO is the first tazarotene acne treatment available in lotion form, offering strong efficacy coupled with favorable tolerability.

• CABTREO: Ortho Dermatologics/Bausch Health

CABTREO (clindamycin phosphate, adapalene, and benzoyl peroxide) Topical Gel 1.2%/0.15%/3.1% is a prescription medication specifically designed for topical use on the skin to treat acne vulgaris in adults and children aged 12 years and older. It is the first and only FDA-approved fixed-dose, triple-combination topical treatment for acne, combining clindamycin phosphate, adapalene, and benzoyl peroxide to effectively address acne symptoms.

Acne Vulgaris Emerging Drugs

The acne vulgaris Drug Market is expected to experience gradual changes, mainly due to the limited availability of emerging therapies in this area. Key market players, including BioPharmX, Kintor Pharma, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, and others, have demonstrated a keen interest in this condition and are actively pursuing the development of potential treatments.

• BPX-01: Timber Pharmaceuticals/BioPharmX

BPX-01 (topical minocycline, 2%) is being developed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne. In a Phase 2b study, treatment with BPX-01 showed a statistically significant reduction in the number of acne lesions, with no serious adverse events related to study treatment. BPX-01 is a hydrophilic topical gel with fully solubilized minocycline capable of penetrating the skin to deliver the antibiotic to where acne develops in the pilosebaceous unit. Currently, the drug is in Phase II of clinical development for the treatment of acne.

• KX-826: Kintor Pharma

KX-826 is being developed by Kintor Pharmaceuticals, for Acne vulgaris. This agent targets mild to moderate patients and is being developed in topical formulation. The company is looking forward to the next step of filing IND to initiate the clinical development of the drug.

• BTX 1503: Botanix Pharmaceuticals

Botanix Pharmaceuticals is advancing BTX 1503, a novel topical treatment designed for moderate to severe acne. This formulation harnesses synthetic cannabidiol as the active drug component, in conjunction with Botanix's proprietary Permetrex drug delivery technology. Notably, the company has released Phase II results and is now preparing for Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne.

Acne Vulgaris Treatment Market

While several treatments are available for acne vulgaris, there is a need for more effective long-term maintenance therapies to prevent acne recurrence and minimize the risk of scarring. Some individuals with acne vulgaris may not respond adequately to existing treatments, including antibiotics, topical retinoids, and hormonal therapies. There is a need for alternative treatment options for these resistant cases. Many acne treatments, particularly oral medications like isotretinoin, can have significant side effects. There is a need for therapies that effectively treat acne while minimizing adverse effects, especially in adolescents and young adults. Acne vulgaris is a heterogeneous condition, and treatment efficacy can vary greatly among individuals. There is a need for personalized treatment approaches that take into account factors such as acne severity, skin type, hormonal status, and potential comorbidities.

Acne Vulgaris Drugs Market Size

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the Acne Vulgaris market size in the 7MM is expected to show positive growth, during the forecast period (2024–2034), mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of acne vulgaris, growing awareness and diagnoses, and the new product launches.

Scope of the Acne Vulgaris Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Acne Vulgaris Companies- Galderma SA, Bausch Health Companies Inc, GSK plc, AbbVie Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV, DermResearch Inc, Maruho Co Ltd, TKL Research Inc, Bayer AG, and others

• Acne Vulgaris Therapies- Secukinumab, Povorcitinib, CFZ533, LYS006, Bimekizumab, Anifrolumab, Bryhali, and others.

• Acne Vulgaris Market Dynamics: Acne Vulgaris Market drivers and Acne Vulgaris Market Barriers

• Acne Vulgaris Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Acne Vulgaris Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acne Vulgaris Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1 Key Insights

2 Report Introduction

3 Acne Vulgaris Market Overview at a Glance

4 Epidemiology and Market Methodology

5 Executive Summary

6 Acne Vulgaris Key Events

7 Disease Background and Overview: Acne Vulgaris

8 Epidemiology and Patient Population

9 Patient Journey

10 Marketed Therapies

11 Emerging Therapies

The list will be continued in the report

12 Acne Vulgaris: Seven Major Market Analysis

13 Key Opinion Leaders’ Views

14 Unmet Needs

15 SWOT Analysis

16 Acne Vulgaris Market Access and Reimbursement

17 Appendix

18 DelveInsight Capabilities

19 Disclaimer

20 About DelveInsight

