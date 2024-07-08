Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,842 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the signing of Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) with Japan

PHILIPPINES, July 8 - Press Release
July 8, 2024

STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE SIGNING OF RECIPROCAL ACCESS AGREEMENT (RAA) WITH JAPAN
08 July 2024

Any strategic partnership that strengthens our country's close security relationship with a regional partner is an encouraging and welcome development. The signing of the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) demonstrates the mutual commitment of Japan and the Philippines to uphold a rules-based international order, particularly in response to regional security threats.

Aside from joint military exercises, the RAA plays a crucial role in coordinating humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, given the frequent occurrence of natural disasters in the region requiring rapid and coordinated response efforts. Most of the newest vessels of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) were acquired through a project funded by Japan to enhance maritime safety capabilities.

As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, I will see to it that the ratification of the RAA will be among the priority agenda of the Senate when we open the 3rd Regular Session later this month.

You just read:

Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the signing of Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) with Japan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more