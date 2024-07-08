Silicon Metal Market Challenges Overcoming Barriers and Maximizing Opportunities

Silicon Metal Market Challenges

Metallurgical grade silicon dominated in 2019 and is poised to sustain its market leadership, driven by its application in aluminum alloys.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global silicon metal market, as reported by Allied Market Research, achieved $6.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $8.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. Factors driving this growth include increased demand for aluminum silicon alloys, versatility in silicone applications, and expanded use in semiconductors. Challenges such as high production costs have tempered market expansion, though innovations in technology present future opportunities.

Key drivers of market growth include increasing demand for aluminum silicon alloys, the versatile applications of silicones, and rising usage in semiconductor manufacturing. However, high production costs pose a challenge to market expansion, which is offset by ongoing technological innovations.

Metallurgical grade silicon dominated in 2019 and is poised to sustain its market leadership, driven by its application in aluminum alloys. Chemical grade silicon is also analyzed in the report. The aluminum alloys segment accounted for a significant market share in 2019, while semiconductors are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate through 2027.

The market is segmented by type, with metallurgical grade silicon dominating in 2019 and expected to maintain its leadership with a projected CAGR of 5.9% through 2027. Application-wise, aluminum alloys led the market in 2019, while semiconductors are anticipated to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to continue leading, driven by rapid industrialization and a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report also covers North America, Europe, and LAMEA regions.

Key players in the global silicon metal market analyzed in the report include Anyang Wanhua Metal Material Co. Ltd., Elkem ASA, Dow Inc., and others.

