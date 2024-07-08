At a CAGR of 5% Fire Truck Market Expected to Reach $9.9 billion by 2032 | AMR

Fire Truck Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the global 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is driven by factors such as stringent fire safety regulations, electrification of fire trucks, and the rise in replacement of aging fire truck fleets. However, regulatory compliance and safety standards, and high initial investment hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, the surge in the integration of advanced safety features, and technological advancements are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the fire truck market during the forecast period.

The global fire truck market size was valued at $6.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $9.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2032.

The rise in the awareness of environmental sustainability and the need to reduce carbon emissions have driven the demand for electric and hybrid fire trucks in Europe. Moreover, there is a surge in the development of the electric vehicle market in the firefighting sector. For instance, in October 2020, Rosenbauer, a manufacturer of fire-service vehicles and Volvo, a Swedish multinational manufacturer of luxury vehicles partnered to develop an innovative electric fire truck that offers zero-emission firefighting capabilities. The electric fire truck aims to address sustainability concerns and reduce environmental impact by eliminating tailpipe emissions associated with traditional diesel-powered fire trucks. Such developments highlight the potential for electrification in specialized vehicle segments and promote the adoption of sustainable solutions in the fire truck industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬, 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐛𝐚𝐮𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆, 𝐑𝐄𝐕 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐎𝐬𝐡𝐤𝐨𝐬𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐙𝐨𝐨𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 &𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐓𝐀 𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐚, 𝐀𝐥𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐙𝐢𝐞𝐠𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐍𝐀𝐅𝐅𝐂𝐎, 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐬 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲

Based on the application, the residential and commercial segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global fire truck market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is a surge in the manufacturers provide a wide range of residential fire trucks such as tanker firetrucks, and others to meet the specific needs of firefighting operations. However, the military segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to a rise in the number of contracts between the manufacturers and the defense sector to design, build and supply firefighting vehicles to meet these specific military requirements.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), a pumper fire truck is defined as a fire apparatus that includes a permanently installed fire pump with a capacity of at least 750 gallons per minute (3000 liters per minute). It is equipped with a water tank, hose body, and storage compartments for firefighting equipment. The primary purpose of a pumper fire truck is to combat structural fires and associated emergencies. The NFPA also specifies that pumper fire trucks must have a minimum of 40 cubic feet of enclosed weather-resistant compartmentation, which adheres to NFPA requirements. Pumper fire trucks exhibit versatility and are capable of being utilized in a range of firefighting situations, encompassing structural fires, vehicle fires, and brush fires.

Based on type, the pumper segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global fire truck market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as fire departments adopt electric pumper trucks to focus on sustainability and reducing their carbon footprint. However, the tanker segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in the demand for tanker fire trucks to support firefighting efforts by providing a substantial amount of water to extinguish the flames or support other firefighting apparatus.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the fire truck market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as the manufacturers in the region aim to create partnerships and other strategies for the development of new and innovative fire truck solutions. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to a rise in the demand for customized fire trucks that cater to the specific requirements of the oil & gas, and military sector.

Typically, these trucks are staffed with a team of firefighters responsible for operating the pump, deploying hoses, and executing other essential firefighting duties. Fire departments are increasingly focused on sustainability and reducing their carbon footprint, which has led to a growing interest in electric fire trucks. For instance, in October 2022, Pierce Manufacturing, a fire and rescue apparatus manufacturer entered into a contract with Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department in Arizona. The contract was secured for the procurement of the Volterra electric pumper, which is a specialized fire truck developed by Pierce Manufacturing. The Volterra electric pumper is designed as a custom fire truck with an electric powertrain, aiming to provide a more environmentally friendly solution for firefighting operations. Therefore, such increased interest in electric pumper fire trucks is expected to drive market demand and facilitate the advancement and wider adoption of sustainable firefighting technologies.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By type, the tanker segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the military segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By propulsion type, the electric segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

