Aerospace Composite Market Expansion Potential Areas for Strategic Entry

Aerospace Composite Industry Trends

Commercial aircraft held the largest market share in 2022, driven by environmental sustainability goals through fuel efficiency.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled "Aerospace Composite Market," projecting substantial growth from 2023 to 2032. The global market, valued at $29.6 billion in 2022, is expected to reach $87.0 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 11.5%. Key drivers include the demand for lightweight materials like carbon fibers, known for their strength-to-weight ratio, which enhances fuel efficiency in aerospace. However, the market faces challenges due to the high initial costs of composite materials. Opportunities abound with the increasing demand for next-generation aircraft.

The report segments the market by fiber type (carbon fiber, glass fiber, aramid fiber, and others), manufacturing process (ATL or AFP, filament winding, resin transfer molding, hand layup, and others), aircraft type (commercial aircraft, business & general aviation, civil helicopter, and others), and region. Carbon fibers dominated in 2022, accounting for over one-third of the market share, and are expected to maintain leadership, while aramid fibers are anticipated to grow fastest with a CAGR of 12.1%.

Manufacturing processes like Automated Tape Laying (ATL) or Automated Fiber Placement (AFP) are crucial, accounting for significant market share in 2022 and expected to lead through 2032. These processes allow for precise fiber orientations, optimizing component performance. The "other" segment, encompassing processes like injection molding and autoclave curing, is forecasted to grow the fastest at 12.2% CAGR, driven by their suitability for complex aerospace parts.

Automated Tape Laying (ATL) or Automated Fiber Placement (AFP) led the manufacturing processes in 2022, owing to their ability to tailor fiber orientations for optimized structural integrity. However, the "other" segment, including injection molding and autoclave curing, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2032, due to its suitability for complex aerospace components.

Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2022, driven by technological leadership and heavy reliance on aerospace composites. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate of 11.0% CAGR, reflecting increasing adoption across applications including commercial aircraft and military sectors.

Key players in the aerospace composite market include Bally Ribbon Mills, Hexcel Corporation, and Toray Industries Inc., employing strategies like new product launches and collaborations to maintain market leadership.

