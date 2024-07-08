MPD Seeks Assistance in Locating Armed Robbery Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in an armed robbery.

On Sunday, July 7, 2024, at approximately 3:50 a.m., the suspects approached two victims in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest and demanded their property. When the victims did not comply, one of the suspects brandished a handgun. The suspects took the victims property, then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24103811

