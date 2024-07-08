Aerospace Foam Market Size Anticipated to Soar to New Heights in the Future

Aerospace Foam Industry Trends

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aerospace foam market is experiencing growth driven by increased demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft, alongside advancements in aviation technology. In 2020, the general aviation segment dominated the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to achieve the highest CAGR by 2030, according to Allied Market Research.

The global aerospace foam market has experienced significant growth driven by increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft, alongside advancements in the aviation sector. According to Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $5.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $9.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.11% from 2021 to 2030. Key drivers include developments in aviation technology, although regulatory challenges regarding foam usage have posed some hindrances. Investment in air force development across developed and developing nations is expected to create new opportunities in the industry.

Key players in the market include Huntsman Corporation, Armacell, Boyd Corporation, and BASF SE, among others. For further insights, Allied Market Research offers a detailed analysis including investment opportunities, competitive landscape, and market trends.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the market with reduced flight activity and disrupted supply chains, although recovery is expected. The market is segmented by type (polyurethane foam led with over two-fifths market share in 2020), application (general aviation contributing nearly 90% revenue in 2020), and region (North America held the largest share; Asia-Pacific poised for the fastest CAGR of 6.98% by 2030).

