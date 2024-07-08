Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) Treatment Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $3.19 Billion by 2028

Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market has experienced robust growth, projected to increase from $2.2 billion in 2023 to $2.38 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. It will grow to $3.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This growth in recent years can be attributed to advancements such as enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), improved diagnostic tools, advocacy and awareness campaigns, gene therapy developments, and enhancements in healthcare infrastructure.

Rising Demand for Treatment Options Drives Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of various forms of mucopolysaccharidosis, where complex carbohydrates accumulate due to enzyme deficiencies, is a significant driver for market expansion. For instance, MPS I and MPS VI saw 3.62 births per 100,000 live births, highlighting the need for effective treatment solutions to manage symptoms and prevent complications.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Roche Holding AG are focusing on cell therapies and gene editing technologies to sustain their market positions. Immusoft's ISP-001, an engineered B cell therapy for MPS I, received FDA clearance for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application, marking a significant milestone in the treatment landscape.

Segments of the Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market

• Treatment Types: Enzyme Replacement Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy

• Diseases Covered: MPS I, MPS II, MPS IV, MPS VI, Other Diseases

• Routes of Administration: Intravenous, Intracerebroventricular

• End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high awareness levels. The report provides comprehensive insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market size, mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market drivers and trends, mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

