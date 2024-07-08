Quantexa Signs the Armed Forces Covenant to Support Equal Opportunity for the Military

LONDON, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa, the global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that it has signed the Armed Forces Covenant, to support the UK Armed Forces Community with service-friendly policies and recruitment efforts.



Quantexa’s signature reinforces its commitment to the UK military by pledging to:

Offer 10 days paid leave for Reserve Forces and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers (CFAVs)

Work with the Career Transition Partnership (CTP) to help those transitioning back into civilian life

Work with Forces Families Jobs (FFJ) to provide training and employment opportunities for family members of currently serving UK military personnel



As part of the partnership, Quantexa will work to embed the values and principles of the Armed Forces Covenant into its team culture by supporting staff with flexible and inclusive working arrangements tailored to individual staff's needs. Quantexa will also proactively work to increase the number of people with security clearances in its wider network.

The official signing event took place on the 12th of June in the historic room of the Ministry of Defence main building with Major General Sarah Johansen, the Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence and Quantexa CEO Vishal Marria. They were joined by several Quantexa representatives, including Chief Operating Officer Ray O’Brien and Chief Evangelist Imam Hoque, as well as board members Simon Collins, former KPMG chairman; Colin Bell, CEO of HSBC PLC; and Lord Jonathan Evans, former Director General of MI5.

Vishal Marria, Quantexa Founder and CEO, said: “We are honored to sign the UK Armed Forces Covenant, which shows our dedication, appreciation, and admiration for the courageous people who protect our country. By signing the agreement, we promise to create opportunities and provide support for veterans, reservists, and their families, making sure they receive the acknowledgment and help they deserve.”

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global AI, data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to empower organizations to make trusted operational decisions with data in context. Using the latest advancements in AI, Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform helps organizations uncover hidden risk and new opportunities by unifying siloed data and turning it into the most trusted, reusable resource. It solves major challenges across data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. An independently commissioned Forrester TEI study on Quantexa's Decision Intelligence Platform found that customers saw a three-year 228% ROI. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has more than 700 employees and thousands of platform users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world.

