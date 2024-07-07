TAIWAN, July 7 - President Lai pays tribute to late Prime Minister Abe Shinzo of Japan via video on the second anniversary of his passing

On the afternoon of July 7, President Lai Ching-te paid tribute to late former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo of Japan via video to mark the second anniversary of his passing and the convening of the second gathering to carry on his legacy. The president expressed gratitude to former Prime Minister Abe for his contributions to Taiwan-Japan relations and his hope that the Taiwan-Japan partnership will continue to deepen as we face global challenges together and create a better future for each other.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

Former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo of Japan was a great political leader. We were all deeply saddened by his passing and will continue to commemorate him and express our gratitude to him.

In the past, whenever Taiwan was in need, former Prime Minister Abe did not hesitate to extend a helping hand, and he spoke up for Taiwan in the international arena.

It is now pineapple season in Taiwan. I have fond memories of the smile on Prime Minister Abe’s face when he promoted Taiwanese pineapples and when he would offer his vigorous support for Taiwan. We will never forget his sincere friendship.

Throughout his life, former Prime Minister Abe was devoted to upholding the values of freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights. His concept of a free and open Indo-Pacific and the importance he placed on peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait have both had a deep and lasting impact on the international situation.

Once again, I would like to express my gratitude to former Prime Minister Abe for his contributions to Taiwan-Japan relations, and to one and all for your support in promoting exchanges and cooperation between Taiwan and Japan.

Moving forward, Taiwan and Japan will continue to deepen our partnership and face global challenges together so that the Taiwan-Japan friendship can yield even greater achievements as we create a better future for each other.