Global Mobile ECG Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Mobile ECG Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile ECG devices market has seen robust growth in recent years, with its size increasing from $110.94 billion in 2023 to $118.48 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $154.14 billion by 2028, driven by increasing cardiovascular disease burden, aging population demographics, telehealth expansion, consumer health awareness, and digital health initiatives.

Rising Incidence of Heart-Related Conditions Drives Market Growth

The rising incidence of heart-related conditions is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the mobile ECG devices market. Mobile ECG devices are primarily used to diagnose myocardial infarction and cardiac arrhythmias, enabling more effective and manageable monitoring of heart disorders. For instance, the British Heart Foundation reported 34,518 stroke deaths in the UK in 2020, up from 34,420 in 2019. This rising incidence underscores the need for effective monitoring solutions like mobile ECG devices.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the mobile ECG devices market include Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Omron Corporation, and Mindray Medical International Limited. These companies are focusing on strategic partnerships to develop advanced ECG technology. For example, Bittium Corporation and Technomed Limited signed an agreement in September 2021 to strengthen their partnership in ECG technology development, highlighting the trend of strategic collaborations.

Segments:

• Type: Monitoring ECG Systems, Diagnostics ECG Systems

• Modality: Handheld, Pen, Band, Other Modalities

• End User: Personal Users, Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Services

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the mobile ECG devices market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare awareness and expanding telehealth services.

Mobile ECG Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Mobile ECG Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on mobile ECG devices market size, mobile ECG devices market drivers and trends, mobile ECG devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The mobile ECG devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

