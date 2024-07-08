UPDATE: St Johnsbury Barracks/missing person
UPDATE: Eric Hackett has been located and is safe.
Sgt. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US RT 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
Phone: (802) 748-3111
CASE#: 24A4005194
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/5/24 at approximately 1515 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Darling Hill Rd, Burke, VT
VIOLATION: Missing person-Eric Hackett
MISSING PERSON: Eric Hackett
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/5/24 at approximately 2220 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified that Eric Hackett had not returned home from work. Eric reportedly was working on Darling Hill Rd, in Burke. Eric was last seen on Darling Hill Rd at approximately 1515 hours on 7/5/24. Eric was planning to ride his electric bike from there to his home on Route 5 in Sutton, but he never arrived home. Eric is approximately 6'0 tall, approximately 220 lbs, with short blond/red hair, a moustache, wearing brownish green pants, a tee shirt, baseball cap with a bike helmet and an orange, fluorescent vest. Eric's electric bike is blue with blue saddlebags. Attached is a recent photo of Eric. If anyone has any information about Eric’s whereabouts please contact the Vermont State Police-St Johnsbury at (802) 748-3111.
Detective Sgt Lyle Decker
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Troop A East
VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks