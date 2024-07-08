UPDATE: St Johnsbury Barracks/missing person

UPDATE: Eric Hackett has been located and is safe.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4005194

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7/5/24 at approximately 1515 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Darling Hill Rd, Burke, VT

VIOLATION: Missing person-Eric Hackett

MISSING PERSON: Eric Hackett

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/5/24 at approximately 2220 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified that Eric Hackett had not returned home from work. Eric reportedly was working on Darling Hill Rd, in Burke. Eric was last seen on Darling Hill Rd at approximately 1515 hours on 7/5/24. Eric was planning to ride his electric bike from there to his home on Route 5 in Sutton, but he never arrived home. Eric is approximately 6'0 tall, approximately 220 lbs, with short blond/red hair, a moustache, wearing brownish green pants, a tee shirt, baseball cap with a bike helmet and an orange, fluorescent vest. Eric's electric bike is blue with blue saddlebags. Attached is a recent photo of Eric. If anyone has any information about Eric’s whereabouts please contact the Vermont State Police-St Johnsbury at (802) 748-3111.

Detective Sgt Lyle Decker

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East

VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks