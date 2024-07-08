Transforming Children's Lives: DP World's Aviv Clinics Dubai’s Revolutionary Youth Protocol





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At DP World's Aviv Clinics Dubai, the world’s most advanced brain and body performance clinic, we understand the heartache parents feel when their child's development is hindered by conditions like cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorder, traumatic brain injury, and other neurological conditions. Watching a child struggle without clear answers is a devastating experience for any parent. Our mission is to provide clarity and hope through our state-of-the-art youth protocol, a program dedicated to diagnosing and treating these conditions to help children reach their full potential.



The journey begins with our comprehensive youth assessment. This critical first step involves evaluating your child's cognitive and physical health with extensive testing conducted by our world-class physicians and medical professionals. The assessment includes a detailed medical history, cognitive and physical exams, blood tests and specialized assessments, like speech and occupational therapy, based on each child’s needs. We also perform advanced genetic testing and brain imaging using MRI technology to uncover the root causes of developmental delays.

Understanding and diagnosing your child's specific condition is fundamental to providing effective care. Our assessment addresses critical questions about causes and potential treatment outcomes for your child's development.

Once the assessment is complete, if your child is found suitable for the program, our clinical team formulates a personalized treatment plan based on the assessment testing results. Each child’s plan combines a unique hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) protocol, cognitive training, nutritional guidance, and physical, occupational and speech therapies. HBOT involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber, boosting oxygen levels in the blood and tissue, which promotes healing, stimulates brain function and neuroplasticity. Cognitive training helps improve attention, social skills, and information processing, while our tailored nutritional plans ensure your child receives the essential nutrients needed for optimal health and healing. Physical, occupational and speech therapies enhance physical, sensory and communication skills and improve the overall clinical outcomes.

At DP World's Aviv Clinics Dubai, our holistic approach goes beyond treating symptoms; we focus on the cause of the symptoms to treat the whole child, aiming to improve their development, independence and overall quality of life. Our commitment is to support each child in achieving their full potential, aiming to provide families with the answers to the difficult questions, and manage expectations for treatment outcomes.

If your child is facing developmental issues and you’re looking for a clear diagnosis or answers to your questions, contact us today to learn about our youth assessment and treatment programs. As a child heals, the family heals. Together, we can help your child live their best life.

