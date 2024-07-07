MPD Seeking Suspect Vehicle in Shooting at MPD Officer

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s help to locate suspects and their vehicle that was involved in shooting at a Metropolitan Police Department Officer in Southeast.

On Sunday, June 30, 2024, at approximately 12:08 a.m., a Metropolitan Police Department officer was on a traffic post at the intersection of 27th and R Streets, Southeast. The suspects’ vehicle drove alongside the officer and one of the suspects began to shoot at the officer. The officer’s vehicle sustained damage, but the officer was not injured. An additional adult male victim was located in the 2700 block of R Street, Southeast suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/8nw-BvrjAtQ

Anyone who can identify the suspects or vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24099686

