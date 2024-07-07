Arrest Made in Southeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a Navy Yard shooting.

On Saturday, July 6, 2024, at approximately 9:18 p.m., MPD responded to the 1200 block of Half Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting. Police located an adult male, conscious and breathing suffering from apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

The detectives’ investigation revealed the shooting victim and a second suspect exchanged gunfire.

The detectives’ arrested 29-year-old Deon Elonte Bookhardt of Southeast, and charged him with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Destruction of Property.

The second suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24103672

