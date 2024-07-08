Update No. 2: VSP provides update on active investigation in St. Johnsbury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police provides update on active investigation in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vermont (Sunday, July 7, 2024) — A second person involved in this incident, who was undergoing treatment for critical injuries at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, has died.

The identities of the deceased will be released following autopsies. The second victim's autopsy will be performed at the New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Concord.

All those involved with this incident are local to the St. Johnsbury area. No one is in custody. Evidence collected so far in this investigation indicates this incident was the result of domestic violence.

The Vermont State Police investigation remains active and ongoing. Detectives continue to ask that anyone with information that could assist in this case contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses.

***Update No. 1, 3:35 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2024***

Maj. Dan Trudeau, commander of the Vermont State Police Criminal Division, will be available to speak with members of the media at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at VSP's St. Johnsbury Barracks, 1068 U.S. Route 5.

***Initial news release, 9:40 a.m. Sunday, July 7, 2024***

The Vermont State Police and the St. Johnsbury Police Department are investigating an incident that occurred Sunday morning, July 7, 2024, in St. Johnsbury.

The investigation began at about 5:50 a.m. when St. Johnsbury police received a report involving an altercation that had occurred inside a home on Cottage Street. Responding officers located one man deceased and several others with apparent injuries. The injured individuals were transported to area hospitals for treatment; their conditions are currently unknown.

St. Johnsbury police requested the Vermont State Police respond to lead the investigation. Initial work by detectives indicates this was an isolated event with no identified threat to the public. Police believe all the parties to this incident were known to one another and are accounted for.

This case is in its initial stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit. The St. Johnsbury Police Department is providing assistance.

The body of the deceased individual will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The names of the individuals involved will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are available at this stage in the investigation. VSP will provide updates as the case continues.

- 30 -