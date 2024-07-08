Danny Garrison Announces His Candidacy for Missouri State Representative in the 140th District

Danny Garrison

Lifelong resident steps up to provide political leadership when it's needed most.

I’m a lifelong educator. If the voters in my district send me to Jefferson City, I’ll let them know what’s really going on in their state’s government so their voices can be heard.” — Danny Garrison, Candidate for 140th District

OZARK, MO, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danny Garrison, a lifelong resident of Southwest Missouri and a retired schoolteacher has officially entered the race for Missouri State Representative in the 140th District, covering the northeastern portion of Christian County.

Garrison is a retired high school teacher and basketball coach, who taught throughout the region, including Republic High School, Seymour High School, Gainesville High School, Strafford High School, and Hollister High School. He served as a boy’s and girl’s basketball coach and was the head girl’s coach at Seymour High School. He was on Jerry Kirksey’s coaching staff at Southwest Baptist University. Garrison is the President of Ozark High School Class of 1982.

Garrison earned a Bachelor of Science (B.S. in Ed.) from Missouri State University. The B.S. in Education was a Comprehensive Social Studies Program with an emphasis in Psychology and History. This degree allowed Garrison to become Lifetime Certified to teach the following Social Sciences courses at the middle and high school level in the State of Missouri: Economics, Geography, History, Political Science, Psychology, and Sociology.

He went on to earn both a Master of Arts in Educational Administration (M.A. in Ed) and a Specialist in Educational Administration (Ed.S.) from William Woods University in 2009 and 2011, respectively. The Master's degree was the required degree for Garrison to become a principal in the Missouri Public School System. The Specialist degree was the required degree for him to become a superintendent in the Missouri Public School System.

Additionally, Garrison accumulated fifty-six graduate hours in the Master of Arts in History (M.A. in History) at Missouri State University. The hours he accumulated are almost twice what is required for an M.A. in History. The coursework was in preparation for both the M.A. in History at Missouri State University and a potential doctoral program in History at another university. Garrison studied under the guidance of Duane G. Meyer, the most accomplished historian regarding the history of Missouri and author of the

"Heritage of Missouri," and F. Thorton Miller, a U.S. Constitutional historian and James Madison historian.

Garrison’s area of specialization in school was The Enlightenment, an intellectual and cultural movement that spread throughout Europe and the Americas from 1765 to 1810. The Enlightenment is based on the science and mathematics of Isaac Newton and the philosophy of John Locke. The American Revolution and the government of the subsequent United States of America were based on the concepts of The Enlightenment.

A lifelong bachelor, Garrison also worked in his family’s real estate business and still owns several area properties. He recently began farming and raises goats, cattle, and chickens on a farm in Christian County.

“State politics has become so complex and confusing that Missouri residents feel like they no longer have a voice in the affairs of their communities,” Garrison said. “I’m a lifelong educator. If the voters in my district send me to Jefferson City, I’ll let them know what’s really going on in their state’s government so their voices can be heard. And if there isn’t a good reason for the complexity, I’ll tell them that, too.”

Garrison is a fiscally conservative Republican who understands that you can’t build a strong team, on the basketball court or in state government, without seeing the strengths in everyone on the team. Divisive government is not effective. Garrison plans to go to Jefferson City to strengthen the party to better serve his constituents.

Garrison has been endorsed by Lynn Morris and Ray Weter, both previous representatives serving this district.