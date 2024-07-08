Calciphylaxis Market Growth to Accelerate in Forecast Period (2024-2034), DelveInsight Analyzes

Calciphylaxis Market

DelveInsight’s Calciphylaxis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's "Calciphylaxis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Calciphylaxis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Calciphylaxis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Calciphylaxis Market Report:

The Calciphylaxis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

Westphal et al. (2022) indicate that calciphylaxis may occur independently of kidney disease, although it predominantly affects patients with severe renal failure. The occurrence of calciphylaxis among dialysis patients varies between 0.04% and 4%, with an apparent increase in incidence observed over the past decade.

Emerging therapies such as SNF472, INZ-701, and others are showing promising top-line results in their clinical trials, positioned in the mid-phase stages. These treatments are poised to strengthen the pipeline upon their anticipated launch.

Key Calciphylaxis Companies: Inozyme Pharma, Sanifit, Shire, Hope Pharmaceuticals, 3M, Amgen Inc., BSN Medical, ConvaTec Inc., Medtronic Plc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Laboratoris Sanifit S.L, and others

Key Calciphylaxis Therapies: INZ-701, SNF472, lanthanum carbonate, Sodium Thiosulfate, and others

The Calciphylaxis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the Incident Cases of Calciphylaxis is higher in females than in males

The Calciphylaxis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Calciphylaxis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Calciphylaxis market dynamics.

Calciphylaxis Overview

Calciphylaxis, also known as calcific uremic arteriolopathy, is a rare and severe vascular condition primarily seen in patients with end-stage kidney disease. It involves the accumulation of calcium deposits in small blood vessels, leading to tissue ischemia, necrosis, and ulceration, often affecting the skin but potentially impacting other organs as well.

Calciphylaxis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Calciphylaxis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Calciphylaxis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Patients on Hemodialysis in the 7MM

Total Incident Cases of Calciphylaxis in Patients on Hemodialysis in the 7MM

Gender-specific Incident Cases of Calciphylaxis in the 7MM

Calciphylaxis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Calciphylaxis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Calciphylaxis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Calciphylaxis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Calciphylaxis Therapies and Key Companies

INZ-701: Inozyme Pharma

SNF472: Sanifit

lanthanum carbonate: Shire

Sodium Thiosulfate: Hope Pharmaceuticals

Scope of the Calciphylaxis Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Calciphylaxis Companies: Inozyme Pharma, Sanifit, Shire, Hope Pharmaceuticals, 3M, Amgen Inc., BSN Medical, ConvaTec Inc., Medtronic Plc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Laboratoris Sanifit S.L, and others

Key Calciphylaxis Therapies: INZ-701, SNF472, lanthanum carbonate, Sodium Thiosulfate, and others

Calciphylaxis Therapeutic Assessment: Calciphylaxis current marketed and Calciphylaxis emerging therapies

Calciphylaxis Market Dynamics: Calciphylaxis market drivers and Calciphylaxis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Calciphylaxis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Calciphylaxis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Calciphylaxis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Calciphylaxis

3. SWOT analysis of Calciphylaxis

4. Calciphylaxis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Calciphylaxis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Calciphylaxis Disease Background and Overview

7. Calciphylaxis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Calciphylaxis

9. Calciphylaxis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Calciphylaxis Unmet Needs

11. Calciphylaxis Emerging Therapies

12. Calciphylaxis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Calciphylaxis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Calciphylaxis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Calciphylaxis Market Drivers

16. Calciphylaxis Market Barriers

17. Calciphylaxis Appendix

18. Calciphylaxis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

