French Bulldog Puppy ‘Yurman’ Reunited with Owner

The Metropolitan Police Department has reunited stolen French Bulldog ‘Yurman’ with his owner after he was taken during an armed robbery.

On Saturday, July 6, 2024, at approximately 8:00 a.m., members of the Violent Crime Suppression Division, in coordination with detectives of the Sixth District, conducted an operation near Pennsylvania Ave and Alabama Ave, Southeast and recovered Yurman.

Yurman’s owner was contacted by an individual stating that they had Yurman and would be willing to sell Yurman back to the owner. Yurman’s owner relayed this information to MPD.

The dog was taken in an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday, Jun 29, 2024. The victim was walking her French Bulldog in the 1700 block of Fort Davis Street, Southeast, when the suspect approached the victim with a gun. The suspect took the dog and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Due to the detective’s investigation, 27-year-old Raphael Lambert Loundermon II and 27-year-old Khaliah Johnson, both of Southeast, were arrested and charged with Extortion and Receiving Stolen Property.

This case remains under investigation. Detectives are still working to identify the robbery suspect. The suspect vehicle is a black in color possible Honda with VA registration. The suspect and vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CFGUdGjB8ao

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24103622

