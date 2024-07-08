Award Winning Ashburn Virginia Steakhouse Hosts Ultra Exclusive Scotch Pairing and Dinner Event
The exclusive one of a kind pairing event featured Macallan 18, Macallan 25, and the ultra rare Macallan 30ASHBURN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 12th award-winning northern Virginia restaurant D.C. Prime was chosen to host an ultra exclusive scotch paring and dinner featuring 'The Macallan'. The event, which allowed a limited number of guests to attend, (via the purchase of a $600 ticket), featured tastings of the 18yr, 25yr & 30yr from The Macallan’s Sherry Oak series.
“Since the opening of DC Prime over ten years ago, they have been one of the top establishments within my entire territory (VA, NC, AL and MS) that have not only supported brand ‘The Macallan’ but also the entire Edrington portfolio of products. For that, I am extremely grateful to Rick Crowe and his wonderful team", said Damian Rudolph, Area Manager for Edrington, owners of the brand 'The Macallan'. "These iconic whiskies speak to the true “testament of time” as essentially you are tasting history in a glass. The whiskies are exclusively aged in handcrafted European Oak casks seasoned for several years with Oloroso Sherry and have dominate flavors of dried fruits, baking spices, ginger, and wood-smoke. But it is the years these casks are aged with meticulous care at their Speyside home that makes them truly World-Class and, in my opinion, without peer”.
Each guest also enjoyed a special pairing menu created by D.C. Prime's executive chef Brad Weideman specifically for the event. "To have us be the the first event Damian conducted with the ultra rare Sherry Oak 30yr being poured with a dinner pairing was truly an honor", said D.C. Prime owner Rick Crowe. "Our goal was to create an unforgettable evening for all those who attended. To say our expectations for the evening were exceeded would be an understatement."
About The Macallan - 'The Macallan' is a world-class single-malt Scotch whisky brand known for its quality and luxury. Macallan whiskies are known for their complex flavors, silky taste, and luxurious texture. They are aged in a combination of American and European oak casks that have been seasoned with sherry, which gives the whisky a rich and deep flavor. The Macallan is one of the most sought-after brands among whiskey collectors. For example, the worlds most expensive whisky ever sold at an auction is the 1926 Macallan Fine whiskey — a rare bottle with an auction record of $2.7 million in 2023.
Learn more at https://www.themacallan.com/en-us
About D.C. Prime - D.C. Prime been the recipient of numerous awards including the DiRōNA Achievement of Distinction in Dining, Zagot Award of Excellence, Best Steakhouse in Northern VA, Top Ten Best Steakhouse of DC area (Open Table) and Best Restaurant (by Open Table diners). They serve only USDA Prime Beef, (which is the top 1% of all beef in the United States). Their fresh seafood is sourced direct from North Coast Seafood of Boston, MA., whole lobsters from the cold waters of Maine, and their Mero Sea Bass Steaks arrive overnight from Honolulu Fish Company, Honolulu, HI. In addition, their wine list is extensive, featuring over 500 bottles.
Learn more at https://dcprimesteaks.com/
