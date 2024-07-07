SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Moderna, Inc. - MRNA

NEW YORK, July 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Moderna, Inc. (“Moderna” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRNA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Moderna and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 31, 2024, Moderna issued a press release “announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved mRESVIA (mRNA-1345), an mRNA respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, to protect adults aged 60 years and older from lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV infection.” The Company’s press release indicated a vaccine efficacy of only 78.7%.

On this news, Moderna’s stock price fell $8.94 per share, or 5.9%, to close at $142.55 per share on May 31, 2024.

Then, on June 26, 2024, in a presentation before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Moderna disclosed that after 18 months, its vaccine proved only 49.9% to 50.3% effective against multiple symptoms of lower respiratory tract disease—a significantly lower efficacy rate than vaccines produced by Moderna’s competitors.

On this news, Moderna’s stock price fell $15.15 per share, or 11.01%, to close at $122.45 per share on June 26, 2024.

